CDS Attributes Military’s Recent Operational Gains against Terrorists to Collaboration with Other Security Agencies

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has attributed the recent operational gains by troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria against terrorists and other extremist groups across all theatres of operation to sustained collaboration between the military and other security agencies.

He listed these agencies to include the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), local security groups and other stakeholders.

Oluyede also applauded the unrelenting resolve of troops in neutralising terrorists, rescuing abducted citizens, receiving surrendered terrorist fighters and their families, and dismantling criminal and secessionist networks.

Speaking during a television interview monitored by THISDAY, the minister observed that terrorist attacks had drastically reduced, giving way to kidnappings.

Meanwhile, the CDS said the gains were being secured through sustained tri-service synergy and effective collaboration with other security agencies and security stakeholders.

According to a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, the CDS also appreciated the media for their continued professionalism and balanced reportage of military operations.

He said: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) sustained their kinetic operations across all theatres of operations nationwide between August 31 and September 3, 2026.

“It recorded several successes in the continued campaign against terrorism, kidnapping and secessionist agitation. These operations reflect the resolve of the AFN to ensure the protection of lives and property, as well as safeguard the territorial integrity of the nation.”

The military also intensified intelligence operations against terrorist collaborators, spies and logistics suppliers, apprehending no fewer than seven spies, while profiling surrendered extremists and their families.

Onoja said: “On August 31, 2026, troops intercepted an escapee who had fled terrorist captivity due to hunger and hardship around Sabsawa in Bama LGA of Borno State. On the same day, troops arrested a suspect in Konduga LGA of Borno State while conveying foodstuffs destined for a terrorist enclave in Bama LGA. Similarly, on September 1, 2026, troops arrested a suspected former terrorist fighter turned informant at Damasak in Mobbar LGA of Borno State. Between September 1 and 2, 2026, several terrorist fighters surrendered to troops, while suspected terrorist logistics suppliers, informants and spies were arrested across the theatre following sustained offensive pressure.

“On 2 September 2026, 21 women and children surrendered to troops at Mafa in Dikwa LGA of Borno State, citing ongoing clashes between rival terrorist factions within the Yaganari enclave.

“On the same day, troops intercepted another escapee who had fled terrorist captivity due to hunger and hardship near Amuda Bridge in Gwoza LGA of Borno State. Additionally, on September 3, 2026, troops arrested a suspected terrorist spy loitering along the Kauwa–Kukawa Road in Kukawa LGA of Borno State. All surrendered persons and rescued victims were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

“Troops of Operation Savannah Shield sustained operations against criminality and kidnapping across Kwara and Niger States. On 2 September 2026, troops rescued five male kidnap victims from their farms along the Kotonkoro-Bangi Road in Mariga LGA of Niger State. On the same day, a suspected terrorist fighter with a gunshot wound was apprehended at Gaa Ali Awere Village in Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State, following credible intelligence on his movements.”

The military therefore appealed to the public, as well as traditional and community leaders, to continue providing useful information to troops to enhance the security architecture nationwide.

Onoja also reassured citizens of the troops’ unwavering commitment to sustaining the current tempo of operations until peace, stability and security are fully restored across all theatres of operation.