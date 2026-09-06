APM Accuses Tinubu’s Govt of Failing to Secure Nigeria, Claims Over 600,000 Nigerians Killed Since 2023

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the attempts by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to downplay the worsening insecurity in the country, despite the country now ranking as the fourth most insecure country in the world under Tinubu’s watch, as reported in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2026.

In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Abubukar, the party berated the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd.), for claiming that the security of the nation had improved under President Tinubu.

APM argued that the situation on the ground and independent reports by credible international organisations showed that Nigeria’s insecurity rating has actually climbed two spots from the 6th place recorded in the 2025 index.

According to the spokesman of the party, ”APM finds it deeply disappointing that a minister of the Federal Republic could appear on national television to make such claims at a time when millions of innocent Nigerians are being killed, kidnapped, displaced, and terrorised in various parts of the country. “

“The comments by the minister further expose the Tinubu administration’s insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians, who bear the pain of the daily killings, maiming, rape, abduction for ransom, and incarceration by bandits in dehumanizing conditions in various parts of the nation.

”The minister’s comments also show that the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration does not and cannot feel the pain and anguish of millions of Nigerian families whose lives have been permanently ruined in the last three years of Tinubu’s presidency, during which over 600,000 Nigerians have been killed and no fewer than 2.2 million others, including women and children, abducted.”

Abubakar further stated: ”Only last week, 600 Nigerians (mostly women, children, and older people) were abducted from Dekera, Gidan-Zana, and Sabon Gida villages in Niger State and are still languishing in captivity.

”Credible data released by SBM Intelligence shows that kidnapping for ransom has grown into a highly monetized industry under President Tinubu, with over N7.78 billion paid in ransom between July 2025 and June 2026.

”Our party is disturbed that the administration is either dangerously disconnected from reality or is deliberately attempting to manipulate public perception by denying the actual situation in the country. ”

He said that more disheartening is that while families moan across the country, the Tinubu administration is waving off abduction—an act of terrorism—as a “family affair.”

”If the security situation has truly improved as the administration claims, the APM challenges the President, the Minister of Defence, and other senior officials of the Tinubu Presidency to travel by road without armed security details as other Nigerians must do.

”In any case, it is clear that insecurity is festering under President Tinubu because he lacks the capacity to develop and operate a blueprint to tackle and contain the challenge. Our nation cannot survive another four years under such a hopeless and incompetent administration,” Yusuf stated.