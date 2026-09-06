At Last, Fadahunsi Congratulates Adeleke, Pledges Support for Success of Gov’s Second Term

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

After weeks of political tension and controversy surrounding the August 15 governorship election, the senator representing Osun East senatorial District, Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, has finally congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election, pledging his support and cooperation for the governor’s second term.

Fadahunsi, in a congratulatory message dated Friday, September 4, 2026, extended his goodwill to Adeleke on behalf of himself, his political family, associates, and the people of Osun East senatorial district.

The development comes against the backdrop of the intense political atmosphere that preceded the election, during which the senator was embroiled in controversy over remarks attributed to him about members and supporters of the Accord Party.

Political opponents had accused Fadahunsi of threatening violence against Accord members. He, however, publicly denied the allegation and rejected the interpretation placed on his comments following the backlash to the remarks in the weeks leading up to the election.

With the election now over and Adeleke returned to office for a second term, the senator has adopted a conciliatory tone, congratulated the governor and urged him to use the fresh mandate to deepen development across the state.

In the message, Fadahunsi described Adeleke’s re-election as a reflection of the confidence and electoral mandate of the people of Osun State.

He said the governor’s return for a second term offered an opportunity to consolidate the achievements of his first administration and deliver greater dividends of democracy to the people.

“Having once again secured the confidence and electoral mandate of the people for a second term, I pray that Almighty God will grant you greater wisdom, strength, good health and the grace to surpass the achievements recorded during your first term in office,” he said.

The senator also urged Adeleke to pay particular attention to the development needs of Osun East Senatorial District, while ensuring that government projects, programmes and other dividends of democracy were equitably distributed across the state.

He stressed that the second term should provide an opportunity for the administration to broaden its development agenda and address the needs of communities across the state.

Fadahunsi further assured the governor of his support, collaboration and partnership, saying political differences should not stand in the way of the collective interest of the people.

He said the cooperation of political leaders, government officials, stakeholders and residents would be critical to achieving lasting peace, progress and prosperity in Osun State.

“Please accept my assurances of support, collaboration and partnership as we—you, me and other stakeholders—work together for the peace, progress, development and prosperity of our dear state,” he stated.

The senator also expressed optimism that Adeleke’s second term would be marked by greater inclusiveness, good governance and equitable development.

He urged the governor to build on the achievements of his first administration and ensure that the people receive greater democratic dividends during the new tenure.