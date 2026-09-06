31 Years After Graduation, Eric Moore Old Students Return With School Gate, Fence Painting Project

31 years after leaving the classrooms of Eric Moore High School, Surulere, Lagos, members of the school’s Class of 1995 have returned to their alma mater with a tangible gesture of appreciation, donating a new gate and repainting the school’s perimeter fence.

The project, executed under the auspices of the Eric Moore High School Old Students Association(EMHSOSA) Class of 1995, was formally presented to the school on Friday, as the old students pledged further support for infrastructure and students facing financial difficulties.

Speaking at the ceremony, the association’s President, Mr. Lekan Taiwo, said the intervention was the class’s way of appreciating the institution for the role it played in shaping their lives.

“We are students of this school. We graduated about 31 years ago and we came back to say thank you to the school, and then donated this project to the school,” Taiwo said.

He disclosed that the association was preparing to extend its intervention to students who might struggle to meet the cost of external examinations, particularly registration fees for the National Examinations Council (NECO).

“In due course, October 24, by God’s grace, we are still going to launch more projects, especially for our NECO students, those who are unable to pay NECO fees,” he said.

Receiving the project on behalf of the school, the Principals of EMHS Senior and Junior High Schools, Messers Tokunbo Ayemo and Issac Akinloye, commended the old students for their contribution, alongside the Lagos State Government and other stakeholders who had supported the school’s infrastructural development.

They said the completion of a new school building by the Lagos State Government had provided much-needed relief to the institution, which had endured years of disruption arising from accommodation challenges.

“The new building is fantastic. It comes at the time it is needed because the school has suffered a lot from moving from one school to another because of building problems,” Akinloye said.

He said the new facility had enabled the school to relocate and continue its academic activities in a more stable environment.

“We really thank God on behalf of Lagos State and all the people, the old students here and there, who contributed to the success of the new building. We really appreciate them a lot,” Akinloye said.

The school in a seperate letter of appreciation, jointly signed by Ayemo and Akinloye, further commended the 1995 set of the school’s Old Students Association for contributing to the development and beautification of their alma mater.

According to the school management, the projects have enhanced the appearance, security and overall image of the school.

The principals said the new gate and newly painted fence would serve as lasting reminders to present and future generations of students of the care, generosity and continued support of the school’s old students.

“On behalf of the management, staff and students of Eric Moore Senior and Junior High School, I wish to convey our sincere appreciation to the 1995 Set of Eric Moore High School Old Students for their outstanding contribution to the development and beautification of your alma mater,” the letter stated.

The management also thanked the alumni for their “invaluable support and steadfast commitment” to the school, while praying for continued blessings and greater achievements for members of the 1995 set.