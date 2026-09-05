Otuaro Hails Pondi, Anoka On Doctoral Feat 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, has hailed High Chief Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, and Dr. Michael Anoka Anoka Commissioner for Energy, Delta State, on the successful completion of their doctoral programme.

In a statement made available to journalists in Warri yesterday, Dr. Otuaro commended the duo for their dedication to academic excellence, intellectual development and their continued commitment to serving humanity despite the demands of their professional and public responsibilities.

The statement read, ”According to him, completing a doctoral programme while actively contributing to the development of society is a significant achievement worthy of recognition and celebration.

“The PAP Administrator described their academic accomplishment as a demonstration of discipline, consistency, perseverance and a commitment to lifelong learning. He noted that their achievement sends a positive message to young people across the Niger Delta, encouraging them to pursue education and excellence regardless of the demands of their professional and public engagements.

“For High Chief Kestin Pondi, the achievement represents the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice, learning and perseverance. The Tantita Managing Director successfully completed and defended his PhD thesis in Public Administration at the College of Postgraduate Studies, Department of Public Administration, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Benin.

“Pondi, who announced the successful defence on Thursday, September 3, 2026, reflected on the demanding academic journey, acknowledging that there were challenging moments when he had to remind himself not to give up. He described the attainment of the doctoral degree as a significant milestone that he would cherish.

“The academic accomplishment adds another dimension to Pondi’s professional profile as a civil engineer, public administrator and business executive. As Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, he has been involved in the management of a company playing a significant role in the protection of critical oil and gas infrastructure in Nigeria.

“Beyond the professional responsibilities associated with his position, Pondi’s pursuit and completion of a doctoral degree demonstrates the value of continuous learning and intellectual development among professionals entrusted with important responsibilities in the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

“The Tantita Managing Director expressed appreciation to his supervisors, lecturers, examiners, family members, friends, colleagues and everyone who supported and encouraged him throughout the doctoral programme. He also attributed the successful completion of the programme to divine grace, stating: Above all, I give all the glory to God, whose grace carried me through.

“His reflection on the achievement further underscores the importance of perseverance in the pursuit of personal and professional goals. Having successfully completed one demanding chapter of his academic journey, Pondi looked ahead with optimism, declaring: One chapter has ended, another begins. The journey continues.

“Dr. Otuaro congratulated both Pondi and Anoka, describing their academic achievement as a welcome milestone for the Niger Delta region. He expressed optimism that their continued pursuit of knowledge, alongside their respective contributions to public service and regional development, would further advance the development of the Niger Delta and contribute to the broader progress of humanity.

“The achievement of two accomplished professionals from the Niger Delta in earning doctoral degrees in Public Administration also reinforces the importance of education, knowledge and capacity building in strengthening leadership and governance.

“For a region that continues to require competent professionals, administrators, policymakers and community leaders capable of addressing complex developmental challenges, academic achievements of this nature provide encouraging examples for younger generations.

“Dr. Otuaro therefore urged the duo to see their new academic status not merely as a personal accomplishment but also as an opportunity to deepen their contributions to society through knowledge, leadership and service.

“The successful PhD defence of High Chief Engr. Kestin Pondi and Dr. Michael Anoka , indeed, a remarkable academic milestone. It reflects the possibility of combining demanding professional responsibilities with the pursuit of higher education and lifelong learning.

“As they celebrate this achievement, the Niger Delta region can take pride in their accomplishments and draw inspiration from their commitment to knowledge and excellence.

“Congratulations to High Chief Kestin Pondi, PhD, and Dr. Michael Anoka , PhD, on this remarkable academic milestone. May their new academic heights inspire greater service, leadership and development across the Niger Delta and Nigeria “, it added.