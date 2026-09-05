AFRICLAW Train Human Rights Defenders on Protection, Accountability in Extractive Sector

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The African Law Foundation (AFRILAW) has trained some 30 human rights defenders, journalists and civil society organisations in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, on protecting human rights, ensuring corporate accountability, and promoting responsible business conduct in the extractive sector.

AFRILAW Executive Director Chinweike Okereke emphasized that human rights defenders are defined by their peaceful actions rather than their titles.

He cautioned participants that legitimate advocacy must remain non-violent, noting that actions such as blocking roads infringe on the rights of others.

“This workshop is to engage the executive board of communities on human rights defenders, especially improvement of human rights defenders, which include the media professionals and civil society groups working on protecting the community rights and environmental rights.”

Okereke also highlighted the need to strengthen collaboration between defenders and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Representing NHRC Executive Secretary Chief Anthony Ojukwu, SAN, Dr. Eugene Baddom, the Bayelsa State Coordinator, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to addressing environmental degradation, pollution, and displacement caused by extractive activities.

He urged stakeholders to report violations physically, in writing, or via the online HRAT platform.

Baddom noted that the NHRC investigates land and environmental abuses—including oil spills and illegal dredging—and resolves disputes through mediation or panels of inquiry.

Additionally, legal expert Mrs. Wisdom Friday introduced participants to the Voluntary Principles Initiative (VPI), an international security and human rights framework established in 2000. Friday urged defenders to assess operational risks and called on companies and governments to treat peaceful advocates as early-warning indicators rather than security threats, helping to curb judicial harassment and attacks.

Organised alongside the Zero Tolerance Initiative, Voluntary Principles Initiative, and True Cost Initiative—with support from the NHRC—the workshop aimed to boost access to justice and foster collaboration across Niger Delta host communities.

One of participant, Princess Elizabeth Egbe, who is Executive Director and Coordinator of Bloomer Care Rescue Mission, praised the organizers for their thoughtfulness in training human rights defenders in the state.

She said human rights community in the state would like to collaborate and partner in terms of the work that they are doing. ‘It’s a laudable work they are doing and it’s rare also”, she added