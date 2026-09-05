BAT Ideology Appoints AGF as Grand Patron

Bennett Oghifo

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Ideological Group has appointed the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice of Nigeria, Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN as its Grand Patron, a responsibility he has graciously accepted, according to a statement signed by The Convener, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Ideological Group, Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi.

The group described the appointment as another challenge and responsibility which the AGF has accepted with humility, expressing confidence that he will rise to the occasion and provide the necessary leadership for the movement.

During the engagement, discussions also centered on the political situation in Kwara State, particularly the group’s plans to strengthen its mobilisation and support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The BAT Ideology leadership expressed confidence that, based on what it described as the impact of projects and initiatives facilitated by the Tinubu administration in Kwara State, the movement would work towards delivering Kwara South and the state to the President.

Among the projects highlighted were the newly established battalion in Omu-Aran, the ongoing efforts toward the Ora–Ijagbo–Osogbo Road project, the facilitation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses for civil servants, and employment opportunities which the group said had benefited thousands of people in Kwara.

The group said these interventions, among others, demonstrate the impact of the administration’s policies and projects in the state and would form part of its mobilisation strategy.

The leadership further stated that it is targeting the mobilisation of no fewer than 15 million votes nationwide for President Tinubu, based on the projects the President has undertaken and those the group said it has facilitated itself, as well as what it described as the empirical and measurable impact of the administration’s projects and programmes across the country.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to sustained grassroots mobilisation and engagement as it works towards securing strong support base for President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The AGF, who expressed happiness at receiving the group and accepting the appointment, charged the leadership to go beyond delivering Kwara State for President Tinubu and work towards delivering all APC candidates in the state. He also commended the group’s visible impact across 20 states of the country, where it has facilitated various intervention projects.

Fagbemi noted that BAT Ideology was redefining the concept of support and civil society groups by moving from complaints to contribution and from influence without authority to practical impact. He expressed confidence that the group could achieve even greater results if its members were appointed to various positions of responsibility, and said he was proud to be associated with the movement.

BAT Ideology is a support group established to raise men and women who will become active carriers of President Tinubu’s political spirit. The movement also has a Leadership Academy and has partnered with the University of Lagos and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUTECH) on its proposed Institute of Governance and Centre for Policy, Politics and Accountability.