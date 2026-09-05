AFCAC Secretary-General Adefunke Adeyemi Adopts New Name, AdeSewa

Secretary-General of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), Adefunke Adeyemi, has adopted AdeSewa Adeyemi as her new name to mark four years at the helm of the continental aviation body.

Adeyemi, who announced the change in a personal statement, described the new name as an expression of her evolving identity and the experiences that have shaped her personal and professional journey.

“AdeSewa represents a version of me that feels more aligned with who I am today. We are constantly evolving through experience, growth and the different seasons of life. Sometimes, we arrive at a point where we recognise a version of ourselves that feels more true, more intentional and more aligned,” she said.

The announcement coincides with her fourth anniversary as AFCAC Secretary-General. She assumed office in September 2022 and was subsequently reappointed for another three-year term.

Under her leadership, AFCAC has pursued initiatives covering aviation safety, security, connectivity and environmental sustainability, while advancing the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) across the African Union’s 55 member states.

AdeSewa brings more than 25 years’ experience spanning aviation, law, trade, transportation, sustainability and international development to the position.

Before joining AFCAC, she held senior regional leadership positions at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), where her work focused significantly on African aviation policy and improved connectivity across the continent.

Her career has also included contributions to advancing SAATM and advocacy that helped secure more than $2 billion in airline funds trapped in some African markets. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was involved in industry advocacy that supported about $3 billion in financial relief and policy interventions for African aviation.

Beyond the aviation industry, AdeSewa has expanded her interests into leadership, social impact, writing and initiatives aimed at promoting opportunities across Africa.

She is the author of Singular: Living Your Best Life, which explores identity, purpose, leadership and personal development, and is currently working on a sequel.

She is also Co-Founder and a member of the Board of Trustees of Female Initiatives for Impact (FIFI), an organisation focused on empowering women and expanding opportunities for social impact.

Through Africa 54/7, she has established another platform dedicated to promoting African stories, ideas, opportunities and possibilities.

According to her, these initiatives are driven by a desire to build institutions, platforms and opportunities capable of making an enduring impact.

“I have always been drawn to creating and building. Whether it is an institution, an idea, a platform or an opportunity for others, I want the work to transcend the immediate moment and carry lasting meaning,” she said.

“Increasingly, I think about what we create, what we leave behind, and what has the power to outlive us.”

AdeSewa said adopting the new name did not represent a departure from her previous accomplishments, but rather an expansion of her aspirations and the next phase of her personal and professional journey.

“There is still so much I want to do, create and contribute. I want to continue building things that matter, nurturing people, creating opportunities and using every platform available to me to make a meaningful difference,” she added.

For the AFCAC Secretary-General, the transition from Adefunke to AdeSewa is continuity, honoring her experiences and achievements while opening new possibilities.