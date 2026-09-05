NCDC to Unveil 20-Year Devt Blueprint for North-Central Region

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The North Central Development Commission (NCDC) said it will convene its maiden North Central Stakeholders’ Development Summit from 14th to 15th September 2026 at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja (formerly Sheraton Hotel).

This was disclosed yesterday in a statement by Dr. Makut Simon Macham, the Head Media and Corporate Communications of the NCDC.

According to Macham, “The two-day Summit, is themed: ‘The Great Leap Forward: A 20-Year Economic, Infrastructural and Social Development Plan for the North Central Region’.

“It will bring together top political leaders, key government institutions, traditional rulers, technocrats, private sector players, youth and women groups, persons with disabilities, development partners, and other critical stakeholders to deliberate on a comprehensive development agenda for the region”.

Speaking ahead of the Summit, the statement quoted the Chairman of the NCDC, Cosmas Akighir, as stating that event would provide a strategic platform for stakeholders to collectively examine the development challenges and opportunities confronting the region, and to chart a new curse for its holistic transformation.

According to the NCDC chairman, the”Summit will convene stakeholders from government, the private sector, development partners, academia, and civil society to develop a shared vision and actionable framework for the sustainable development of the North Central geopolitical zone.”

The Managing Director/CEO of the NCDC, Dr. Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, stated in the statement that the Summit was deliberately convened to galvanize strategic stakeholders within the North-central region and beyond, in order to actualize the mandate of the commission.

Tsenyil explained that the Summit would also provide an opportunity to align the development priorities of the region with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration. It will further create a broad-based framework for partnerships, investments, and interventions aimed at accelerating economic growth and improving the quality of life of the people.

Also speaking in the statement, the Chairman of the Summit Steering Committee, Alhaji Suleiman Baba Ali, disclosed that the Commission is working closely with its Technical Partner, Phillips Consulting, to ensure a successful Summit that will produce meaningful outcomes and meet the aspirations of the people of the region.

The opening ceremony will hold on Monday, 14th September 2026, the statement concluded.