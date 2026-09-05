First Lady Flags Off National Food Bank Program To Tackle Child Malnutrition In S’South 

.Says 1,179 beneficiaries already enrolled nationwide

.Donates N500m on behalf of President to 18 victims of recent fire disaster at a mall in Calabar

.Inaugurates TETFUND RHI ICT experience centre in UNICROSS

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday, flagged off the National Community Food Bank programme to tackle child malnutrition in the South-south geopolitical zone.

At the event held in Calabar, the Cross Rivers State capital, the First Lady noted that three food banks were being launched simultaneously in Cross Rivers State to further address the issue of malnourishment among children under the age of six, pregnant and lactating mothers.

According to her, with about 1,179 beneficiaries already enrolled, while 2,089 food packages have so far been disbursed under the intervention, there is a greater need for the sub-nationals to adopt the programme for better impact.

She said, “The National Community Food Bank Programme is a deliberate and sustainable response to food insecurity and malnutrition among vulnerable households. It is designed to provide nutritious food to children under the age of six, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, giving them the support required for healthy growth and development.

“This initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, particularly its commitment to improving food security, strengthening healthcare outcomes, and promoting the well-being of all Nigerians.”

The South-south launch makes it five out of six, as the intervention expands coverage across the geopolitical zones in the country.

Also in Calabar, Mrs. Tinubu inaugurated a new RHI/TETFUND ICT Experience Centre at the University of Cross River, in furtherance of her interventions to promote ICT skills acquisition among young Nigerians and innovators.

The state-of-the-art centre which is already in use has innovation labs, technology labs, engineering workshop, among others.

She also announced on behalf of President Tinubu the donation of N500 million at N25 million each as relief fund to 18 business owners who are victims of a recent fire disaster at Calabar mall, with an additional N50 million donation to women groups in the state.

The First Lady also held an advocacy engagement with the state Traditional Rulers’ Council, noting their roles as key stakeholders in national development who should have regular updates on governments interventions and impacts.

Chairman of the Cross Rivers Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty, Ovai Solomon Edward, the paramount ruler of Abi LGA thanked President Tinubu for his various programmes and policies for the nation noting that transformation of the country is an onerous task which takes tie and patience on the part of the citizens.