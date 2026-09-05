ADC Unveils Governorship, Deputy Candidates in 28 States

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Preparations for the next year’s governorship elections continue to garner momentum as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has unveiled its governorship and deputy governorship candidates for the 2027 general elections in 28 states.

The list of the governorship candidates unveiled include former presidential aide Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour in Lagos, former Kaduna State governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru and former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

The party also fielded former Delta State governorship candidate, Great Ogboru, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita in Katsina.

The candidates were announced in a statement yesterday, with the party saying they would carry its banner and commitment to providing Nigerians with credible leadership and a “real alternative” in the 2027 elections.

A release by the party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, also shared on X disclosed this.

Other notable candidates include Senator Halliru Dauda Jika in Bauchi, former House of Representatives member, Herman Iorwase Hembe in Benue, former House of Representatives member, Zakari Mohammed in Kwara and former Nigerian Army officer, Brigadier General John Sunday Sura in Plateau.

The party also fielded candidates in Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara states.

In Lagos, Rhodes-Vivour will contest the governorship with Gbadamosi Babatunde Olalere as his running mate, while Ashiru will fly the party’s ticket in Kaduna alongside Kantiok Irmiya Ishaku.

Ogboru is paired with Afiari Gloria in Delta, while Kaita will contest in Katsina with Aminu Yar’Adua Ahmed as his running mate.

In Kebbi, Malami will contest alongside Zagi Musa Mohammed.

The ADC said the candidates represented its commitment to offering Nigerians an alternative ahead of the 2027 elections.

ADC unveiled the candidates ahead of the February 6, 2027 governorship elections.

Also, governorship campaigns are scheduled to begin on September 9, 2026.

The full list is as follows: ADC governor and deputy governor candidates

Abia: Governor – Kalu Kalu Agu; Deputy Governor – Alozie Ogidimma Darlington.

Adamawa: Governor – Modibbo Hammantukur Ribadu; Deputy Governor – Aguwa Kevin Iliya.

Akwa Ibom: Governor – Akpanudoedehe John James; Deputy Governor – Nsien Mkpombuk Tommy.

Bauchi: Governor – Sen. Halliru Dauda Jika; Deputy Governor – Sama’ila Mohammed Kabir.

Benue: Governor – Rt. Hon. Herman Iorwase Hembe; Deputy Governor – Abba John Abba.

Borno: Governor – Babagana Buhari; Deputy Governor – Mamman Dauda.

Cross River: Governor – Nkoyo Toyo; Deputy Governor – Okwoche Andrew Adagbor.

Delta: Governor – Chief Great Ogboru; Deputy Governor – Afiari Gloria.

Ebonyi: Governor – Ukpai Mba Udeh; Deputy Governor – Onwe Daniel Ede.

Enugu: Governor – Ocho Obodoze Chukwuma; Deputy Governor – Eze Arinze Christopher.

Gombe: Governor – Bala Bello; Deputy Governor – Bala Sani Isa.

Jigawa: Governor – Sabo Mohammed Nakudu; Deputy Governor – Musa Ya’u Balarabe.

Kaduna: Governor – Isa Mohammed Ashiru; Deputy Governor – Kantiok Irmiya Ishaku.

Kano: Governor – Ibrahim Ali Amin; Deputy Governor – Shehu Abdulkadir Bari.

Kastina: Governor – Sen. Ahmad Babba Kaita; Deputy Governor – Aminu Yar’adua Ahmed.

Kebbi: Governor – Abubakar Malami; Deputy Governor – Zagi Musa Mohammed.

Kwara: Governor – Zakari Mohammed; Deputy Governor – Olawuyi Julius Olayide.

Lagos State: Governor – Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour; Deputy Governor – Gbadamosi Babatunde Olalere.

Nasarawa: Nuhu Angbazo — Governor; Ahmed Yusuf — Deputy Governor

Niger: Dr. Mohammed Kpautagi — Governor; Musa Mamman — Deputy Governor

Ogun: Biodun Collins Ogundipe — Governor; Muraina Oluwaranti Oluyemi — Deputy Governor

Oyo: Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke — Governor; Wahab Adeniyi — Deputy Governor

Plateau: Brig. Gen. John Sunday Sura — Governor; Pwajok-Kele Chundung Bitrus — Deputy Governor

Rivers: Gabriel Pidomson — Governor; Okumgba David Amapakaye — Deputy Governor

Sokoto: Manir Mohammad Daniya — Governor; Isah Bello Ambarura — Deputy Governor

Taraba: Abubakar Umar Tutare — Governor; Kwetishe Haruna Kwenyan — Deputy Governor

Yobe: Kassim G. Gaidam — Governor; Kori Lawan Mohammed — Deputy Governor

Zamfara: Shinkafi Bilyaminu Yusuf — Governor; Muhammad Abdulmuddalib Auwal — Deputy Governor.