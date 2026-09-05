NYSC Warns Corps Producing Institutions Not to Undermine Scheme’s Credibility 

.Sanctions 18 Sokoto corps members over absenteeism, abscondment

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, has warned corps producing institutions on the need to upload credible data and not undermine the credibility of the scheme.

Also, it handed down stiff sanctions to 18 corps members of the 2025 Batch B in Sokoto State for various acts of indiscipline, ordering some to repeat and others to extend their service year.

Nafiu gave the warning at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘C’ Pre-Mobilisation Workshop, with the theme, ‘Strengthening Institutional Accountability, Data Integrity and Digital Innovation for Seamless NYSC Mobilisation’, organised by the NYSC in Abuja, yesterday, to review the mobilisation process.

He underscored the need for the scheme to remain credible, with emphasis on the need for corps producing Institutions to properly verify the data of graduates before they are submitted to the NYSC for mobilisation.

“Accountability is more than regulatory compliance. It requires every institution and officer involved in mobilisation to take ownership of assigned responsibilities, adhere to approved procedures and remain answerable for decisions and actions taken.

“Every inaccurate record, unauthorised alteration of data, delayed response or failure to meet established timelines can adversely affect the mobilisation of graduates and the credibility of the scheme,” he said.

The NYSC DG also warned stakeholders against negligence, manipulation of records, abuse of process and other practices capable of compromising the integrity of the mobilisation exercise.

He urged institutions to strengthen their internal quality assurance mechanisms before transmitting data to the NYSC, saying that the credibility of the mobilisation process depends largely on the accuracy, completeness and authenticity of data received from corps-producing institutions and other stakeholders.

Nafiu identified incorrect personal records, unauthorised alterations after senate or academic board approval, uploading of unqualified persons, manipulation or delayed processing of records, weak internal controls and delays in uploading approved graduation lists as some of the challenges affecting the mobilisation process.

“These lapses generate complaints, increase operational costs and disrupt the mobilisation calendar, with implications for national planning,” he said.

The NYSC boss further stressed that data management must be treated as a critical responsibility from admission through graduation and final mobilisation.

He disclosed that the NYSC would continue to deploy technology to reduce manual interventions, improve transparency and enhance efficiency in the mobilisation process., even as he cautioned that technology alone could not compensate for poor governance and weak institutional processes.

Speaking earlier, the Director, Corps Mobilisation, Mrs. Idaewor Onomhoare, noted that the workshop remained an important platform for strengthening cooperation among the NYSC, corps-producing institutions and other key stakeholders.

She said although considerable progress had been made in the mobilisation process, there was still need to improve service delivery across the entire mobilisation chain.

She noted with emphasis the importance of accurate and verifiable data to the credibility and effectiveness of the NYSC scheme.

“Errors, omissions, duplicate entries or intentional misrepresentation in the records of prospective corps members can compromise the integrity of the exercise and create unnecessary challenges for all concerned,” she said.

She also urged corps-producing institutions to ensure that records submitted to the NYSC accurately represent the true profiles of their graduates.

“I, therefore, urge all corps-producing institutions to ensure that the records submitted to the NYSC accurately represent the genuine profiles of their graduates.

“Verification, proper documentation and timely submission of information must be regarded as core institutional responsibilities and not merely routine administrative tasks,” she added.

In another development, while briefing journalists in Sokoto, the State Coordinator, Mr. Tyoyer Gabriel Ter, said the disciplinary action was taken after a review of the conduct of corps members during the service year.

According to him, the offences bordered on failure to report for service after documentation, persistent absenteeism and truancy at their places of primary assignment.

“These infractions are contrary to the provisions of the NYSC Act and the code of conduct guiding the scheme,” Ter stated, adding that the management would not condone laxity.

He disclosed that out of the 18 affected corps members, nine have had their service period extended for between 10 and 75 days depending on the gravity of their violations.

The coordinator further revealed that the remaining nine, who absconded from service entirely, have been directed to repeat the entire one-year service.

“The law is clear. Anyone who absconds from service must repeat the service year in full. We are only implementing the guidelines to ensure discipline and accountability,” he explained.

While decrying some of the challenges faced by corps members, the NYSC boss commended those who initiated and executed meaningful Community Development Service, CDS, projects across the state.

In a bid to encourage diligence, he urged serving corps members to emulate Miss Oladele Ruth Kehinde from Kogi State, who impacted her place of primary assignment through a community service project at the Federal Government College, Sokoto.

He equally commended Hadi Yahaya Ozovehe, also from Kogi State, who received commendation and recommendation from the Local Government Chairman for his service delivery.

“Some of them were enthusiastic in carrying out meaningful projects. Some brought proposals, and these proposals were approved. We encourage more of that spirit,” he said.

He, however, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, corporate organisations and community leaders to support corps members in executing CDS projects, noting that such interventions go a long way in impacting host communities and leaving lasting legacies.