2027: Police Warn Political Actors Against Incitement

.Insist incitement criminal offence under Nigeria laws

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), CSP Anietie Iniedu, has cautioned political stakeholders in the country against making inciting remarks that could trigger electoral violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, stating that the Force will not tolerate any form of incitement.

CSP Iniedu insisted that making inciting remarks is a criminal offence under the extant laws of the country, warning that anyone found to have violated the law would be investigated and prosecuted.

He cautioned all political stakeholders to desist from making inciting comments, stressing that such remarks would not yield any positive results as the country prepares to go to the polls in 2027.

The Force spokesperson, who did not cite the specific sections of the law prohibiting inciting statements, said the Nigeria Police Force was responsible for maintaining law and order and would not shy away from this responsibility, regardless of whose interests were affected.

Fielding questions during a joint briefing of spokespersons of the military, security, intelligence and response agencies in Abuja, CSP Iniedu said, “On the issue involving the Senator from Osun State, the Kuje Area Council Chairman and the Commissioner in Borno State, who made inciting comments at different events, I was part of the team that interrogated the distinguished senator in Osun State.

“The law is very clear when it comes to inciting comments. It is a criminal offence to incite members of the public, especially as we commence the electoral process. The Nigeria Police Force is responsible for maintaining law and order, and we will not shy away from this responsibility, no matter whose interests are affected.

“Every inciting statement listed here is currently under investigation, and the outcome will be released. We also want to use this opportunity to advise and caution all political stakeholders to desist from making such inciting comments, as they will not yield any positive results as we commence our electoral processes.”

He also dispelled insinuations that the Police were unwilling to prosecute electoral offenders arrested during the off-cycle election in Osun State.

He explained, “The assertion about the Osun State election does not really represent the situation accurately. Our election room remains very open at the Osun State Police Command. I was there in person, and the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer is still on standby to respond to any questions you may wish to put to him.

“However, I want to confirm that during the elections, as of the morning of the election, we had arrested about 154 persons, and they are presently being investigated.”

He, however, regretted that the unwillingness of witnesses to appear in court to give testimony was a major challenge frustrating prosecution.

“Now, one of the challenges we currently have, I must tell you, is that the law requires sufficient evidence to establish a case, and this may include the testimony of two or three witnesses where necessary. He who alleges must prove his allegations.

“The challenge we have in Nigeria right now is that most of our witnesses, as well as those who have evidence relating to incidents, do not come forward when it is time to go to court. You know the implications of that in a court of law,” he said.

When asked what the security agencies were doing to tackle the menace of cows roaming the major streets of the FCT, obstructing vehicular movement and defacing the streets with urine and excreta, the CSP said it was not part of the Police’s duties to police cows on the streets of FCT, adding that the Police had other important responsibilities to attend to rather than spending time monitoring the movement of cows.

According to him, “Regarding cows roaming the FCT, we actually asked three relevant agencies to respond. However, the responsibility for the control of cows is not that of the Nigeria Police Force. I would like to state that clearly. The department responsible for the control of animals falls under the relevant ministry or department of environment.

“Where we come in is when a cow has committed an offence, caused damage to your property, or trespassed onto your property. If such a case is reported to the nearest police station, we will commence an investigation immediately.

“The Nigeria Police Force is saddled with a lot of complaints and responsibilities, and going out to look for cows is not one of our responsibilities.”