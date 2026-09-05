Otti Ends Tenure Debate: Abia LG Chairmen, Councillors to Spend 4 Years in Office

.Launches citizen engagement centre, flags rising cases of cancer, kidney failure among youths

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has put to rest the controversy surrounding the tenure of elected local government officials in the state, declaring that the 17 council chairmen and 184 councillors elected in November 2024 will serve for four years.

The clarification came during the August edition of his monthly media chat tagged ‘Governor Alex Otti Speaks to Abians’, held at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia.

Since the November 2, 2024 local government elections, speculation had been rife that the tenure of the current grassroots administrators would expire in November 2026, based on the previous two-year tenure provision.

But Otti said the Abia State House of Assembly had amended the local government law shortly before the election to extend the tenure to four years.

“Before the election, we went to the House of Assembly to amend that law and the House of Assembly gave the local government mayors and their councillors four years,” the governor stated.

The governor’s position means the current council chairmen and councillors are expected to remain in office till 2028, subject to the provisions of the amended law.

Also during the media chat, Otti announced the establishment of a technology-driven Citizen Engagement Centre to deepen inclusive governance and allow residents direct access to government.

“We have just opened a citizen engagement centre. That centre is technology-driven. And we have installed a helpline. The telephone number is 0000000232. The email address is contactcenter@iapst.gov.ng. Everything has been set up just for people to be able to communicate to the government about reports, issues, and also get transparency,” he said.

On health, the governor expressed concern over the rising incidence of serious health conditions among young Nigerians, specifically mentioning cancer, kidney failure, brain tumours and stroke. He urged residents to pay greater attention to diet and preventive healthcare.

“Some of them are undergoing some complicated and expensive kidney transplants and other organ transplants. Some of them are dealing with terminal illnesses,” Otti said.

He disclosed that the state government spent over N500 million in August alone on support for the sick, elderly and vulnerable.

“We continue to bring that support to the sick, the elderly, and the vulnerable. This month alone, we have spent well over N500 million. We are supporting people who need support, but who are vulnerable,” he added, promising that the people would continue to remain the centre of focus by his administration.