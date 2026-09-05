DAC Consulting Begins Operations, Targets Business Transformation with 360° Approach

Bennett Oghifo

DAC Consulting, a 360-degree management consulting firm, has commenced operations with a focus on helping organisations tackle complex business challenges through integrated solutions spanning people, processes and product management.

Founded by Business Transformation and Product Management Leader, Adedayo Adedapo, and HR and Management Consultant, Dr. Omotola Dayo-Adedapo, the firm said its approach was designed to strengthen leadership, improve organisational effectiveness, optimise business processes and support sustainable growth.

The company’s entry into the consulting market comes at a time when businesses across sectors are facing rapid technological disruption, changing workforce dynamics, evolving customer expectations and increasing pressure to improve productivity and operational performance.

DAC Consulting said the changing business environment had heightened the need for organisations to develop stronger leadership structures, efficient systems and resilient operating models capable of sustaining growth amid uncertainty.

According to the firm, organisational challenges are rarely isolated, as weaknesses in one area of a business often expose deeper gaps in other areas.

It said its 360-degree model was therefore structured around three interconnected pillars — People, Process and Product Management — enabling the firm to assess organisational challenges holistically and develop solutions aligned with clients’ strategic objectives.

Speaking on the commencement of operations, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Dr. Omotola Dayo-Adedapo, said sustainable growth required more than ambition, stressing the importance of deliberate investment in leadership, people and organisational capability.

“Every organisation wants to grow, but growth demands more than ambition. It requires the right leadership, capable people, efficient processes and products that continue to create value in an increasingly competitive environment.

“At DAC Consulting, we partner with organisations to strengthen these foundations and help them build businesses that are positioned for sustainable success,” she said.

Also speaking, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Adedayo Adedapo, said the firm would deploy expertise in Business Process Management, Product Management, Digital Transformation, Brand and Customer Experience to support organisations seeking improved performance.

He identified the gap between strategy formulation and execution as a major challenge confronting businesses, noting that having a strategy did not automatically translate into better performance.

“Business transformation is most effective when leadership, people, systems and execution work together. Our role is not simply to recommend solutions but to work alongside our clients to implement practical strategies that improve organisational performance, strengthen capability and create lasting value,” he said.

DAC Consulting provides advisory and execution support across organisational development, leadership development, human capital strategy, business process improvement, product management, business transformation and executive advisory.

The firm said its combination of strategic advisory and hands-on implementation would enable clients to improve performance, enhance operational efficiency and build resilient business models capable of responding to changing market conditions.

Beyond conventional consulting engagements, DAC Consulting said it would establish executive learning programmes, strategic partnerships, thought-leadership initiatives and industry engagements.

The initiatives, it said, would create platforms for business leaders and organisations to exchange ideas on leadership, organisational excellence and business transformation, while strengthening institutional capacity.

DAC Consulting said its broader objective was to contribute to the development of stronger institutions and more competitive businesses across Africa.

It maintained that increasing economic uncertainty, technological disruption and changing consumer behaviour were making integrated business transformation increasingly critical.

According to the firm, organisations must move beyond strategy development to ensure that leadership, people, processes and products operate within a coordinated framework that translates strategic objectives into measurable results.

It said its 360-degree approach was positioned to help businesses bridge that gap, improve organisational performance and create sustainable value in an increasingly competitive African business environment.