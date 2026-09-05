2027: Ogun Vows to Sustain Peaceful Political Environment

The Ogun State Government has vowed to sustain the peaceful political environment in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections, assuring political parties and their candidates of the freedom to campaign, mobilise and seek the support of voters without intimidation or harassment.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Information and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, gave the assurance while featuring on a live radio programme in Abeokuta, saying the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun remained committed to ensuring that political activities across the state were conducted peacefully and within the law.

Akinmade said the government had deliberately created an atmosphere in which opposition parties could operate freely, noting that their posters, flyers and billboards were being displayed across the state after complying with established procedures.

He stressed that, unlike the tension and instability associated with the 2019 election period, the government would not allow political activities in the run-up to the 2027 elections to degenerate into violence, intimidation or disorder.

“Governor Abiodun has made it clear that what happened in 2019 must never happen again in Ogun State. Political competition should not translate into violence, intimidation or a breakdown of law and order,” he said.

According to him, the government is engaging security agencies, civil society organisations, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other critical stakeholders to ensure that campaigns and other political activities remain peaceful across the state’s 20 local government areas.

Akinmade warned political parties and their supporters against acts capable of heating up the polity, stressing that while every political actor has the right to campaign and canvass for votes, such rights must be exercised responsibly and within the law.

He said the government would continue to support the security agencies in protecting lives and property and ensuring that voters, candidates, journalists, electoral officials and other participants can carry out their responsibilities without fear.

The Special Adviser also called on political parties to focus their campaigns on issues, programmes and their records of service rather than resorting to thuggery, hate speech, misinformation or personal attacks.

He urged residents to reject vote-buying and other electoral practices capable of undermining the credibility of the electoral process, while encouraging all stakeholders to respect the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Akinmade said the peaceful conduct of elections was a collective responsibility, urging the media, traditional institutions, civil society, security agencies, political parties and the electorate to play their respective roles in protecting the peace of the state.

He added that the administration’s investments in infrastructure, education, security, agriculture and youth development were also contributing to a stable environment for citizens to participate meaningfully in the democratic process.

While soliciting support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, Akinmade assured that the party supporters will campaign responsibly and within the law.

He stressed that political contests were temporary, but the peace and development of Ogun State must remain permanent.

“The election will come and go, but Ogun State will remain. No political ambition is worth compromising the peace and progress of our state.

“Our commitment is to sustain an environment where every party can campaign, every voter can make a choice and every citizen can participate in the democratic process without fear,” he said.