Pertinence Group Canvasses Entrepreneurial Devt to Reduce Youth Unemployment in Nigeria

Esther Oluku

Real estate firm, Pertinence Group, has canvassed the need for entrepreneurial development to reduce youth unemployment in the country.

This was the crux of submissions reached at the graduation ceremony of the firm’s Enterprise Training and Resource Center (ETRAC) which held in Lagos, recently.

According to the firm’s Co-Founders Sunday Olorunsheyi and Wisdom Ezekiel, the ETRAC Programme was inspired by the firm’s vision to build core leadership and entrepreneurial skills in young people as the world of work continues to evolve.

Olorunsheyi explained that entrepreneurship requires continuous knowledge exposure, intentionality and a sense of personal responsibility to translate skill into opportunity.

He encouraged graduates to show competence, build capacity, maintain commitment and character as they take on their entrepreneurial journeys.

“Competence and capacity may open doors but character sustains lasting success. Entrepreneurs must resist complacency, cultivate meaningful relationships that create opportunities, take ownership of their success through value creation and relevance,” he said.

In his remarks, Ezekiel encouraged the ETRAC graduates to approach every challenge with thoughtful analysis before making decisions, reminding them that problems often become bigger in the mind than they are in reality.

He challenged them to remain solution-oriented, continually update their knowledge, identify the resources required to implement what they had learned, and develop a clear plan for execution, emphasising that knowledge only creates impact when it is translated into action.