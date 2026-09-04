Fubara Signs N1.85trn Appropriation Bill into Law for 2026

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has on Thursday signed into law N1.85trillion as 2026 Appropriation Bill for the State, describing it as “a breath of fresh air” and the beginning of a new chapter of unity and progress for the state.

Earlier, the Rivers State House of Assembly officially passed the Bill, titled “Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development,” following comprehensive committee evaluations and legislative deliberations.

Meanwhile, at a brief ceremony held at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara expressed gratitude to God, stakeholders, and the State House of Assembly for the successful passage of the budget.

“First of all, we want to thank the Almighty God for making this day a reality. I strongly believe that it is a breath of fresh air and a healthy relationship moving forward,” he said.

Governor Fubara commended the members of the State House of Assembly particularly, for their diligence and speed in handling the budget at a critical time in the state’s history.

Fubara reaffirmed his administration’s commitment, to the “Rivers First” mantra, and pledged that the 2026 budget will be implemented with the people’s welfare as the central focus.

“I want to assure you that our intention will still remain the progress and development of our dear state,” he said.

Governor Fubara acknowledged the role of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in facilitating the process that led to the passage of the bill and its eventual signing into law.

The governor also appreciated his family for their support, noting that governance is a collective responsibility. He further pledged to ensure a cordial working relationship with all arms of government and stakeholders going forward.

“Let me thank everyone for this moment and assure you of our most cordial and cooperative relationship going forward,” Governor Fubara said.

Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Major Jack, who had earlier presented the bill to the governor for his assent, said the lawmakers passed the budget with the best of intentions, believing that it will be implemented accordingly for the benefit of the people of Rivers State.

“It is the expectation of the Honourable Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, that this budget will usher in the desired growth and development of the state. It is therefore with a sense of responsibility that I respectfully present the Rivers State Appropriation Bill No 1 2026 to the Governor of Rivers State for his assent,” Jack said.

In a remark shortly after the bill had been signed, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Martin Amaewhule commended Governor Fubara for the various provisions made in the budget, describing them as indications that the Fubara administration is prepared to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State.

“We took time to look at the budget and from what we saw, we want to tell you that it shows that you are willing to move forward and ensure that this democracy is actually what will get to Rivers people,” Amaewhule said.