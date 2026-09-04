Student Unions Laud FG’s E-DON Initiative as Timely Innovation Transforming Colleges of Education

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Nigeria’s top tertiary student bodies have commended the federal government for the rollout of the Electronic Education Initiative (E-DON) in Colleges of Education, describing it as a timely, transformative and critical step for the future of education in the country.

The commendation was made during a joint courtesy visit to the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa at his office in Abuja yesterday.

The delegation comprised leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Association of University Students (NAUS), National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), and National Association of Colleges of Education Students (NANCES).

Speaking on behalf of the Colleges of Education students, NANCES National President, Comrade Kur Isaac Ushenba said E-DON is already changing the classroom experience across COEs.

“With the Electronic Education Initiative (E-DON) project, teaching and learning have been transformed significantly. As a teacher, you no longer need to come into the lecture room carrying chalk or worrying about the traditional board. Everything needed for the lesson can be programmed, prepared and displayed directly on the interactive board,” Ushenba said.

He explained the interactive boards allow students to scan QR codes to instantly access handouts and course materials on their phones and tablets.

“This has helped reduce paper wastage and enhance digital technology across our college classrooms,” he added.

Ushenba also noted that the initiative is helping to address “brain drain” by creating technologically advanced learning environments that connect Nigerian institutions to global standards.

The student leaders urged the Minister to sustain funding for E-DON, especially following the Federal Government’s approval of the dual mandate programme for Colleges of Education, which now allows COEs to award degrees.

“With the approval of the dual mandate programme, Colleges of Education will now be graduating degree holders. We therefore need to ensure that our institutions are equipped with modern technologies that will enable our students and lecturers to compete favourably with their counterparts globally,” Ushenba stated.

He further appealed for the expansion of E-DON to other tertiary institutions.

“E-DON has demonstrated that technology can significantly improve the teaching and learning experience. We therefore appeal to the Honourable Minister to consider expanding this initiative to polytechnics and universities so that more Nigerian students can benefit from modern digital learning,” he added.

NAPS President, Comrade Eshiofune Paul Oghayan, corroborated the call, saying many polytechnics are still using “outdated teaching and learning systems” despite the practical nature of polytechnic education.

He said NAPS was impressed after seeing E-DON deployed in COEs and believes polytechnic students deserve the same digital tools.

Stakeholders at the meeting agreed that initiatives like E-DON signal a shift away from traditional teaching methods toward a more practical, digital, and globally competitive* model of education.

“For the students’ associations, the message is clear: sustained investment in educational technology is an investment in our students, our teachers, our professionals and Nigeria’s future generations who will drive Nigeria’s development in the years ahead,” the joint statement read.

The minister is yet to respond publicly to the request for nationwide expansion.