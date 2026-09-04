Nigeria Tightens War on Plastic Waste, Makes Producers Responsible for End-of-Life Products

•NESREA unveils 2026 regulations as country generates 2.5m tonnes of plastic waste annually

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has unveiled new regulations to tackle Nigeria’s growing plastic waste crisis, placing greater responsibility on producers, importers and other businesses for the recovery and proper management of plastic products after use.

The National Environmental (Plastic Waste Control) Regulations, 2026, unveiled by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), seek to move the country from a “make, use and throw away” system to a circular economy based on recovery, recycling and resource efficiency.

Nigeria generates an estimated 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, much of which ends up in drains, waterways and communities, contributing to environmental degradation, flooding and public health concerns.

Speaking at the Stakeholder Implementation Dialogue and inaugural multi-stakeholder roundtable on “Less Plastic in Water,” the Director-General of NESREA, Prof. Innocent Barikor, said the regulations marked a shift from policy formulation to implementation.

“Today is significant because it marks a transition from policy intention to implementation,” he said.

Barikor said the success of the regulations would ultimately be measured by cleaner communities and waterways, increased plastic recovery, stronger recycling markets and greater accountability by producers.

At the centre of the new framework is the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) principle, under which producers, importers and other businesses placing plastic products on the Nigerian market are expected to take responsibility for their products throughout their life cycle, including their recovery and environmentally sound management after use.

The regulations cover producers, importers, retailers, consumers, recyclers and waste managers, while introducing requirements relating to plastic shopping bags, recycled content and recycling facilities.

Certain plastic shopping bags below 80 microns in thickness are subject to regulation, while PET packaging will be required to contain at least 25 per cent recycled PET by January 2028, rising to 50 per cent thereafter.

Recycling facilities must also comply with prescribed environmental standards, while the production of plastics containing prohibited toxic substances will attract sanctions.

Businesses operating within regulated activities are required to obtain the necessary permits and registrations within the stipulated compliance period. Violations may attract financial penalties and, where applicable, imprisonment and personal liability.

The Chairman of the NESREA Governing Board, Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad, described plastic pollution as a major threat to waterways, livelihoods, communities and public health, stressing that effective implementation would require cooperation among government, industry, Producer Responsibility Organisations, recyclers, subnational authorities, development partners and citizens.

Barikor also identified the strengthening of the National Producer Registry as critical to enforcement, investment planning and measuring environmental performance.

“Data should not be viewed merely as an administrative requirement; it is the foundation upon which producer accountability, investment decisions, recovery systems and credible environmental outcomes can be built,” he said.

The government acknowledged the importance of plastics to healthcare, food preservation, agriculture, manufacturing and other sectors, stressing that the objective was not to eliminate plastic but to curb irresponsible production, consumption and disposal.

Particular attention is being paid to single-use plastics and sachet water, which millions of Nigerians rely on because of its affordability. Officials said alternatives must therefore be environmentally sustainable, affordable and accessible to vulnerable populations.

The “Less Plastic in Water” initiative is part of the Plastic Reboot Nigeria Project, a five-year programme supported by the Global Environment Facility and implemented by the United Nations Environment Programme.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Salihu Aminu Usman, said stronger implementation of EPR could stimulate investment in recycling, expand markets for recovered materials and create jobs.

He urged stakeholders to view discarded plastics not simply as waste but as potential raw materials for new industries.

Barikor stressed that tackling plastic pollution required coordinated action, saying: “No ministry can solve the plastic problem, no agency can solve it, no company can solve it.”

He warned that the regulations would only have meaning if backed by effective enforcement.

“A regulation without enforcement is merely a wish,” he said.

The focus now shifts to implementation, including producer registration, enforcement of EPR obligations, monitoring, improved waste recovery, investment in recycling infrastructure and the development of viable alternatives to avoidable single-use plastics.

If effectively enforced, the 2026 regulations could mark a significant shift in Nigeria’s environmental policy by making producers more accountable for the full life cycle of their products while transforming plastic waste into an economic resource.