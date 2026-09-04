Igbo Leaders of Thought Back Regional Federation, Warn against Flawed Poll Results in 2027

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

The Igbo Leaders of Thought(ILT) has concurred on the proposal to restructure Nigeria into autonomous regions along ethno-linguistic boundaries with greater control over their resources, security, and internal affairs.

The ILT, which is composed of prominent intellectuals, traditional rulers and stakeholders of Southeastern Nigeria made its position known in a communique issued after a meeting at its headquarters in Enugu.



In the communiqué adopted after deliberations on the state of the nation, jointly signed by its President, Prof. Elo Amucheazi and Secretary, Prof. Dozie Chukwuokolo, the ILT expressed its belief that Nigeria would far better as a federation of autonomous regions.



The group also emphasised the need for the 2027 general election to meet every criteria for a free, fair and credible election, warning that “Nigerians are not ready to accept flawed election results in 2027” as was the case in 2023.



The proposal to restructure Nigeria to become a federation of autonomous ethno-linguistic regions was adopted at a recent three-day national dialogue organised in Abuja by the Citizens Rebirth and Awareness Initiative(C-RAIN).



The ILT expressed satisfaction at the “optimal and efficient representation of Ndigbo at the by conference by a 25-man delegation, adding that it was briefed by three of the Igbo delegates who attended the conference, namely Prof. Obasi Igwe, Ambassador Uche Ajulu-Okeke and Prof. Chidozie Chukwuokolo.



However, the Igbo Leaders of Thought, having exhaustive deliberation on the proposed regional federation, resolved that Ndi Igbo would never allow any part of its territory to be balkanized in the course of regional formations.



While noting that there were certain gerrymandering of Igbo boundaries that happened in the past as a result of the civil war, the group expressed hope that with concerted dialogue, all concerns would be amicably addressed.



The ILT, however, advised those who are suborning few Igbos in Rivers State to deny their identity after the genocide against Ndi Igbo to cease from doing so.



In supporting the proposal for Nigeria to become a federation of autonomous ethno-linguistic regions, the ILT stated that it would engender even development of the country as experienced in the first republic with the healthy rivalry among the federating regional governments.



“It is on record that the Michigan State University stated that Eastern Nigeria was the fastest developing economy in the world between 1951-1967 above Singapore and Malaysia,” the ILT said, adding, “We can do more if we are regionalized”.



The group stated that Nigeria should even borrow a leaf from its former colonial master, the United Kingdom, which is composed of autonomous administrative structures of ethnic nationalities – English, Welsh, Scots.



The ILT stated that the way Nigeria is presently structured should provoke Nigerians “to occasionally ask whether in Nigeria, we are working for national integration or disintegration of the country”.



“As Ndi Igbo we stand for national integration,” the leaders affirmed.



On the events leading up to the 2027 general election, the Igbo Leaders of Thought frowned at the unguarded statements coming from members of the ruling party suggesting that the 2027 polls would not be free and fair.



ILT observed with dismay “certain anti-democratic tendencies being orchestrated by the presidency, like the stifling of the opposition and inflammatory comments such as ‘there is no vacancy in Aso Rock’, and the one the President himself told the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) that ‘all is fair in politics’”.



According to the group, “some of these comments have been interpreted to mean that the President cannot be removed from office by fair ballots”.



“We join all patriotic people of the world to demand that fair, free and credible elections must be conducted,” the respected leaders said, adding that the political barometer indidates that Nigerians would not accept flawed election results in 2027.



President Tinubu’s decision to seek renewal of his mandadte on a Muslim-Muslim ticket came under the scrutiny of ILT as it questioned the motive behind such insensitive presidential ticket of the ruling APC “in a country where Christians are more populous than Muslims”.



The group argued that Tinubu would not have yet again opted for Muslim-Muslim ticket “if there was no Islamisation agenda”. The Igbo leaders, therefore, demanded the intervention of the United States of America (USA) to stem the rising spate of genocide in Nigeria and ensure a free, fair and credible election next year.



“ILT joins the patriots in reminding President (Tinhbu) that world powers are on the watch over the 2027 elections and demand that election results must be transmitted appropriately and in real time,” the ILT stated.



The Igbo leaders, again revisited the travails of the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying that it was “still amazingly shocked” over his continued incarceration.



They described the relentless hounding of Kanu by the federal government as “depictive of the nature of hatred and treatment of the Igboman in Nigeria”. ILT reiterated its call on Tinubu to release the Biafra activist, who is a prisoner of conscience, adding that adding that Mr. President has no reason to keep dragging his feet over Kanu’ s freedom.

