Nigeria Assumes UN Budget C’ttee Chair, Jimoh Ibrahim Pledges Reforms

• Says body’s $110bn staff pension fund will receive attention

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Nigeria has assumed the chairmanship of the United Nations General Assembly’s Fifth Committee, with the country’s Permanent Representative to the organisation, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, pledging to pursue transparency, accountability and far-reaching administrative reforms in the management of the global body.

The Fifth Committee, formally known as the Administrative and Budgetary Committee, is responsible for considering the financial and administrative affairs of the United Nations and plays a central role in decisions relating to the organisation’s budgets, financial governance, human resources, institutional efficiency and oversight.

Speaking on Nigeria’s assumption of the leadership of the influential committee, Ibrahim said the country would not approach the assignment as business as usual, stressing that reforms in budgetary and administrative processes would be central to his tenure.

“Nigeria’s priority is to ensure that we have reforms around the budget and administration that will showcase transparency and accountability,” he said.

“We will insist that the United Nations should impact Member States and not just the Secretariat. For us, every dollar is important. There must be justification for the utilisation of funds, because every dollar is key to UN reform,” he added.

The Nigerian envoy said his leadership would promote a results-oriented approach to ensure that resources deployed by the United Nations translate into tangible benefits for its 193 Member States.

He identified efficiency within the UN system as another major priority, stressing the need to continually examine whether the organisation’s institutional structures were delivering optimum value.

“We will look at the heavy nature of the UN Secretariat at the top that does not give enough room for new job creation. Efficiency of the United Nations will be a focus of attention,” he stressed.

According to him, the Fifth Committee would examine how the organisation’s administrative structures and expenditure patterns could be better aligned with the priorities and expectations of Member States.

Jimoh stressed that accountability should not be limited to explaining how funds were spent, but should also demonstrate what such expenditure had achieved for countries and the people the United Nations was established to serve.

The Permanent Representative also identified the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund, with assets estimated at about $110 billion, as an important area that would receive careful attention.

“The approximately $110-billion staff pension fund will be a focus of attention. It cannot simply be business as usual,” he said.

He said the objective would be to promote sound governance, sustainability and transparency, while protecting the interests for which the resources were being administered.

According to him, Nigeria’s emergence as chair of the Fifth Committee carried significant diplomatic importance for the country.

“It means a lot for Nigeria. It shows that Nigeria is relevant in the geopolitical system, particularly in the financial architecture of the United Nations system,” he said.

He noted that the position offered Nigeria an opportunity to help build consensus among Member States at a period when the United Nations was facing mounting financial pressures and increasing demands for institutional reforms.

“Nigeria will ensure that every Member State has a stake in the Budget and Administrative Committee through a strong social-capital network,” he said.

“We want an inclusive committee in which Member States feel ownership of the process and in which decisions reflect transparency, accountability and collective responsibility,” he pointed out.

The ambassador said Nigeria would rely on consultation, dialogue and consensus-building to bridge differences among delegations and advance the collective interests of the UN membership.

He stressed that the chairmanship would be exercised on behalf of the entire membership rather than in pursuit of narrow national interests.

“Our responsibility is to provide leadership that strengthens confidence in the United Nations and its financial and administrative system. The resources of this organisation belong, ultimately, to Member States. Therefore, their utilisation must be defensible, transparent and tied to results.” he stated.

Ibrahim said improving efficiency had become increasingly important as the United Nations was being challenged to accomplish more despite financial constraints and growing global crises.

He added that administrative reforms must ensure that resources were directed towards areas where they could generate the greatest impact rather than being disproportionately absorbed by bureaucracy.

The Fifth Committee occupies a strategic position within the General Assembly, given that decisions relating to peace and security, development, human rights, humanitarian operations and other pillars of the UN system ultimately require financial and administrative backing.

Its recommendations therefore have significant implications for how mandates approved by the General Assembly are financed and implemented.

Nigeria’s leadership of the committee comes amid wider discussions on UN reform, institutional effectiveness, financial sustainability and the capacity of the multilateral system to respond efficiently to increasingly complex global challenges.