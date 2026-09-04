Exam Malpractice: FG Warns Parents, Teachers, School Owners

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The federal government has warned parents, teachers, school proprietors, principals, invigilators and students involved in examination malpractice that they will face the consequences as it intensifies efforts to restore credibility to Nigeria’s public examination system.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, issued the warning on Thursday in Abuja during a meeting with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) and other education stakeholders.

Alausa declared that the era of allowing dishonest candidates to gain an unfair advantage over students who prepared genuinely for examinations must end.

He said examination malpractice had become deeply rooted in the education system, with its consequences extending beyond individual candidates to the credibility of certificates issued by Nigerian institutions.

According to him, the federal government’s decision to strengthen examination administration was driven by President Bola Tinubu’s determination to restore standards, strengthen accountability and reposition the education sector.

Alausa stressed that the fight against examination malpractice could not be left to students alone, saying adults who facilitated, encouraged or ignored cheating were equally responsible for undermining the system.

He therefore charged parents, teachers, school owners, principals, invigilators and other stakeholders to create an environment that promotes genuine learning rather than shortcuts to academic success.

The minister said the government was implementing measures to make public examinations more secure and ensure that grades awarded to candidates reflected their knowledge and abilities.

He said the reforms were necessary to protect students who prepared honestly from being disadvantaged by candidates who obtained examination materials through illicit means.

Alausa said the government would continue to collaborate with private schools, examination bodies and other stakeholders to strengthen the assessment system, insisting that academic qualifications must be earned through knowledge, hard work and merit.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, urged private school proprietors to embrace the reforms, warning that tighter examination controls could initially expose weaknesses in the preparation of some students.

She said some candidates who performed exceptionally well in internal examinations could struggle in external examinations because they had allegedly become accustomed to accessing leaked questions.

According to her, eliminating such avenues would require schools and students to return to genuine preparation, sustained learning and proper coverage of the curriculum.

Ahmad disclosed that the introduction of serialised examination questions was among the measures being adopted to make it more difficult for candidates to benefit from leaked examination materials.

She urged school proprietors and teachers to ensure that students were adequately prepared by completing the curriculum on schedule and encouraging regular study habits.

The minister assured private education stakeholders that the ministry would continue to engage with them during the implementation of the reforms.

She stressed that the objective was not to punish students but to ensure that examination results reliably reflected what candidates knew and could do.

Alausa said students who devoted time and effort to their studies should not be disadvantaged by candidates who obtained examination materials through fraudulent means.

He warned that allowing malpractice to persist would weaken public confidence in Nigerian qualifications and undermine the value of the country’s education system.

The minister said the administration remained determined to rebuild trust in public examinations by closing loopholes that facilitate cheating and ensuring that the assessment process rewards competence rather than connections or access to illicit materials.

He called on all stakeholders to regard the fight against examination malpractice as a collective responsibility, saying the success of the reforms would depend largely on the willingness of parents, schools, teachers, students and examination officials to uphold the rules.

He added that the government would continue to strengthen examination administration as part of the broader reforms aimed at raising educational standards and restoring confidence in Nigerian qualifications at home and abroad.