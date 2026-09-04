Tinubu, Gowon, Obasanjo Pay Glowing Tributes to Ex-SGF, Boss Mustapha, at 70

• President: He’s an exceptional leader, statesman, devoted public servant, patriot

• Obasanjo: He has profound record of dedicated service to Nigeria

•Gowon: He’s a compelling testimony to excellence in public service, national devt

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and erstwhile Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, yesterday, paid tributes to a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, as he marks his 70th birthday tomorrow, August 5, 2025, in Yola, Adamawa State capital.

The President, in a congratulatory message dated August 27, 2026 entitled: “A Statesman And Patriot With Institutional Memory”, described Mustapha as an exceptional leader, statesman, devoted public servant, and patriot with institutional memory.

“Today, I join family, friends, and millions of Nigerians to celebrate an exceptional leader, devoted public servant, a patriot, and a brother, Boss Mustapha, as he marks his 70th birthday.

“Most of Boss Mustapha’s seven decades on earth have been defined by service, humility, and an unwavering commitment to Nigeria.

“As Secretary to the Government of the Federation from 2017 to 2023 during the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, he was the calm head and steady hand during some of our nation’s most turbulent moments.

“From steering the Federal Executive Council to coordinating government policies and initiatives, he worked efficiently and effectively. As Chairman of the Presidential Task Force, he led our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and helped save millions of lives.

“Boss discharged his duties in a way that made Nigeria a shining example in Africa and beyond in combating that public health emergency. For this, our country must remain forever grateful to him.

“Boss approaches every task with diligence, integrity, and grace, even under pressure. Boss Mustapha embodies the best of the Nigerian civil service tradition: a lawyer, a manager, and a bridge-builder.

“He managed the complexities of government with tact, kept the machinery of state running, and earned the respect of colleagues across party lines.

“Beyond public office, he is a devoted family man, a community leader from Adamawa, and a man of deep conviction.

“To me, he is a friend and brother with whom we navigated different political struggles, including the June 12 debacle. During this time, he chaired the Adamawa State Chapter of our defunct Social Democratic Party.

“Boss was also the Deputy National Chairman of our Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), working with the then Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, myself and others, to consummate the merger with late President Buhari’s Congress for Progressive Change and other legacy parties that gave us the All Progressives Congress.

“We thank Boss for his efforts in that regard and for his invaluable services to Nigeria. At 70, he leaves behind a legacy of quiet effectiveness and institutional memory that our country will continue to draw from.

“On behalf of the Federal Government and the people of Nigeria, I congratulate Boss Mustapha on this milestone.

“May God Almighty grant him many more years in good health, wisdom, and strength to continue to counsel and serve our nation.

Happy 70th Birthday, Boss.”

Obasanjo, in his tribute said Mustapha, has a profound record of dedicated service to Nigeria.

Obasanjo, in his letter dated August 17, 2026, stated, “I received your letter dated July 22, 2026, formally informing me of your attainment of the landmark age of seventy years.

“Let me seize this early opportunity to congratulate you most heartily on reaching this platinum jubilee with grace, good health, and a profound record of dedicated service to our fatherland.

“Your kind invitation to join you, your family, and friends for the thanksgiving and celebration scheduled to take place in Yola, Adamawa State, on Saturday, September 5, 2026, is deeply appreciated.

“I have marked the date in my calendar, and barring any last-minute, unavoidable exigencies or overlapping commitments on the domestic or international front, I look forward with gladness to being physically present in Yola to share in the joy of your special day.

“As you step intofthis new decade of your life, I pray that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health, sound wisdom, and renewed strength to keep contributing to our community and nation. With warm personal regards.”

On his part, former Head of State, Dr. Gowon, wrote in the congratulatory letter to Mustapha, “I write to congratulate and rejoice with you on your 70th birthday. Attaining the age of 70 is quite a remarkable milestone as your life becomes a compelling testimony to excellence in public service and dedication to national development.

“Your tenure as Secretary to the Government of the Federation demonstrated your loyalty, integrity and commitment as an extraordinary public servant and a bridge builder.

“I particularly remember your unwavering resilience and devotion to duty when you were appointed as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid 19.

“You worked tirelessly with your team and succeeded in curtailing the spread of the virus thereby saving the lives of millions of Nigerians. We thank you for your service to the nation.

“I pray that God will grant you continued health and peace of mind in the years ahead. Happy birthday to the Boss.”