2027: ADC Demands INEC Explanation on Redeployment of Rivers Electoral Officers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Rivers State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explain the recent redeployment of electoral officers in the state, amid concerns raised by the party over alleged political influence in preparations for the 2027 general election.

Speaking with journalists at the party’s Secretariat in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Chizy Enyi, said the ADC recognised INEC’s administrative authority to deploy and redeploy personnel, but maintained that such decisions should be transparent and capable of sustaining public confidence.

According to the party, information available to it indicated that seven Electoral Officers previously serving in Rivers State had been redeployed to other states.

The ADC said it had also received allegations that some officers were considered unsuitable by unnamed political interests because of perceptions about their professional independence.

It, however, stressed that the claims had not been established as facts and urged INEC to confirm or refute them.

The party further raised questions about alleged political representations concerning subsequent postings, including claims involving an individual and alleged arrangements concerning electoral operations in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The ADC called on “INEC to disclose who authorised the redeployments, the official reasons for the decisions, where replacement officers were transferred from and the criteria used in selecting them.”

It also asked the commission to clarify “whether any political actor, coalition, government official or intermediary influenced or attempted to influence the redeployment or posting of electoral personnel in Rivers State.”

The party linked its concerns to the alleged wider political atmosphere in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 elections, citing public statements by some politicians about the expected political outcome of the election.