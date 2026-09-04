Schools Raise the Alarm over 2026 WASSCE Results, as WAEC Defends Outcome

Funmi Ogundare





Several schools, yesterday, raised concerns over the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, questioning unexpectedly low grades recorded by some of their high-performing students, particularly in English Language and Mathematics.

The concerns, which have also been echoed by parents and education stakeholders, centred on alleged technical glitches and possible irregularities in the processing of results from the newly introduced computer-based examination.

Some schools reportedly said the results did not correspond with the students’ academic records, mock examination performances and previous achievements.

The development has prompted calls for WAEC to review the affected results.

But the Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Dr Amos Dangut, has dismissed suggestions that glitches affected the 2026 results.

He insisted that the examination body’s marking, processing and moderation procedures remained credible.

Speaking during a virtual dialogue organised by Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN), themed: “Addressing Concerns over 2026 WASSCE Results, Other Matters”, Dangut acknowledged the concerns surrounding the results but urged stakeholders to seek clarification directly from the council rather than relying on unverified claims circulating on social media.

He stated that the council had introduced major innovations into the conduct of the examination, including computer-based assessment, randomisation and serialisation of questions, as part of efforts to strengthen the integrity of WASSCE.

According to him, the transition to technology-driven assessment has also contributed to a reduction in examination malpractice.

The HNO disclosed that the malpractice rate fell from 9.7 per cent in 2025 to 8.59 per cent in 2026, representing a decline of about 1.1 per cent.

He said the reduction should be viewed as one of the positive outcomes of the reforms introduced by WAEC.

“I can confidently tell the whole world that WAEC examination did not leak,” Dangut said, arguing that the tighter examination security had made it increasingly difficult for cybercriminals and operators of fraudulent websites to obtain and circulate examination papers.

He explained that candidates who had previously relied on examination malpractice could consequently have experienced poorer outcomes under the stricter system.

Dangut, however, acknowledged that the transition to new technology had not been without challenges.

He described the situation as a ‘two-edged sword’, noting that while the reforms had improved examination security, some stakeholders had found it difficult to adjust to the changes.

He also addressed concerns over logistical difficulties that reportedly forced candidates in some centres to sit for examinations until late in the day.