ECOBA Foundation Celebrates Outstanding Graduates

Edo College, Benin City has honoured graduating students and exceptional performers for their academic excellence, character, and outstanding achievements.

The honour was given to the students at a colourful and memorable Graduation and Award/Prize Giving Day at the College Hall in Benin City, Edo State.

The event, was attended by parents, guardians, alumni, invited guests, members of the Board, and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate another milestone in the history of the prestigious institution.

With the inspiring theme, “The Eaglets Take Flight,” the ceremony highlighted the transition of the graduating students into a new phase of their educational journey. The atmosphere was filled with pride, joy, and celebration as graduates received their certificates, while deserving students were presented with various academic and leadership awards.

A major highlight of this year’s ceremony was the continued partnership of the Ecoba Lagos Education Foundation (ELEF), which marked its 11th consecutive year of supporting the Graduation and Prize Giving Day.

‑‑ººThe Foundation sponsored 40 awards through the generous contributions of distinguished Edo College Old Boys, all aimed at promoting academic excellence and rewarding outstanding performance among students of the college.

Many of the awards were instituted in memory of loved ones or in honour of individuals who made significant positive impacts on the lives of the sponsors during their years at Edo College, reflecting the enduring bond between the alumni and their alma mater.

Notable sponsors of awards include: the Senator David Dafinone Foundation; Late Sir Sunday Uaboi; Late Dr. Amaechi Obiora (Co-founder, Eko Hospitals); AVM Joe Ehigie (rtd); Professor E. S. Akpata; Professor Abi Aghayare; Late Ambassador Vincent Okobi; High Chief Emman Aguele; Rev. Dr. John Utomi Aire; Austin Alegeh; Mr Uyi Akpata, Mr. Eghosa Aghayere and the Omaha Foundation.

The college management expressed profound appreciation to ELEF and all award sponsors for their unwavering commitment to educational excellence, noting that their sustained support has become an integral part of the institution’s annual celebration of merit and achievement.

In his goodwill message, Chairman of ELEF Board, Professor Nosakhare Akpata, congratulated all award recipients, encouraging them to uphold the values of knowledge, character, discipline, and excellence for which Edo College is renowned. Parents and guardians were also commended for their unwavering support and commitment to the education and development of their children.

The ceremony concluded with appreciation to all guests and stakeholders whose contributions ensured the success of the event, reaffirming Edo College’s enduring commitment to raising future leaders and responsible citizens.

Edo College, Benin City continues to uphold its motto of “Knowledge and Wisdom,” celebrating another successful year of academic excellence and outstanding achievement.