Kwankwasiyya Movement Backs Dumo Lulu-Briggs Ahead of 2027 Rivers Guber Poll

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Kwankwasiyya Movement in Rivers State has thrown its weight behind the 2027 governorship ambition of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, urging its members and the northern community in the state to support his candidacy.

The movement made the call when it hosted the vice-presidential candidate of the NDC, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in Port Harcourt at a well-attended political engagement involving party leaders, candidates, supporters and members of allied movements.

The NDC governorship candidate, Lulu-Briggs, received the vice-presidential candidate alongside his running mate, Dr. Mike Nwielaghi, members of the state executive of the party and other candidates.

The gathering also attracted members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, the OK Movement and other political supporters, providing a platform for discussions on the future of Nigeria and Rivers State.

Welcoming the NDC vice-presidential candidate, Lulu-Briggs described the visit as significant to the party and its expanding coalition in Rivers State.

He emphasised the need for unity, purposeful leadership and collective commitment to creating a better future for Nigerians, noting that political collaboration remained essential to addressing the country’s challenges.

Addressing the gathering, Kwankwaso urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country’s capacity to overcome its difficulties.

He said Nigeria could achieve meaningful progress when citizens unite around purposeful leadership, shared values and a determination to contribute to national development.

The engagement also provided an avenue to mobilise support for the ‘Obi Talks Nigeria: The Port Harcourt TownHall,’ scheduled for Thursday, September 3, 2026, at the EUI Event Centre, Port Harcourt.

The vice-presidential candidate called on members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, the northern community and other residents of Rivers State to attend the town hall meeting, describing it as an opportunity for Nigerians to engage directly on critical national issues.

The event is expected to bring together political leaders, professionals, young people, stakeholders and members of the public for discussions on Nigeria’s challenges, prospects and developmental priorities.

He also specifically urged members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the northern community in Rivers State to support Lulu-Briggs in his bid to become governor in 2027.

The appeal was reportedly met with enthusiasm from the gathering, highlighting growing efforts to build collaboration among political movements and constituencies aligned with the NDC in the state.

The meeting ended with participants expressing renewed commitment to political engagement and the campaign for inclusive leadership ahead of the 2027 elections.