Okpebholo Indicts State Assembly over Constituency Projects

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has accused the state House of Assembly of not executing constituency projects despite the release of funds by the executive.

The governor, who was explaining the reason behind the recent amendment of the Financial Autonomy Law of the Edo State House of Assembly and the Judicial Autonomy Law, when traditional rulers from Esan South East Local Government Area, led by the Onojie of Ubiaja, His Royal Highness Curtis Iredia Eidinojie I, visited him at the Government House in Benin City, said the amendment was aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and due process in the management of state funds.

He said the amendments were necessary to prevent the people from being shortchanged, adding that no constituency project had been executed since September 2025 despite funds being allocated for such projects.

According to him, the state House of Assembly is responsible for appropriating funds and cannot perform the functions of the executive by directly executing projects.

“We have three independent arms of government, and the House of Assembly (legislature) is to appropriate funds and not to carry out the functions of the executive by executing projects.

“Since last year, a lot of money was going there, but even the members were not seeing it. Since September last year, they have not carried out any constituency project, and money was still going there.

“These are reasons why we cannot trust one individual with due process without checks and balances,” Okpebholo said.

The governor said the amended law would ensure that constituency projects were domiciled in relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), allowing the projects to be properly monitored and implemented.

At the same time, he said lawmakers would continue to appropriate funds for constituency projects, while the relevant MDAs would be responsible for their execution in line with approved specifications.

“Now, their constituency projects will be domiciled in various MDAs, and once they appropriate funds for projects, they can track them through the ministries and ensure the projects are done according to specification, not one person determining what should be done.

“These are the things we are trying to correct, and thank God the members understand it and are insisting that their money is for the people and must follow due process,” he said.