Anosike: We’ll Pay 60% of Abia Women Medical Bills

Boniface Okoro in Umahia

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Abia State, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, has promised to run a women-friendly administration that will pay 60 per cent of women’s medical bills, provide cooperative loans, and convert dependents into producers through skills and grants, if elected in February 2027.

Anosike pledged at the maiden August Summit of the Abia Assurance Movement, Women Wing, held in Umuahia with the theme: ‘Uniting the Women for a Better Tomorrow’.

Addressing women drawn from across the state, Anosike said his administration would prioritise the welfare of women because “the woman takes care of the family, but she needs to be strong to take care of the family.

“The government will set up a health insurance scheme for women. The cost of medical services is very high. You will only pay 40 per cent; the government will take off 60 per cent of it and provide high-quality health care services,” he said.

A statement issued by the Anosike Media Unit noted that the PDP candidate also unveiled plans to establish what he called ‘Cooperative Economics or Cooperative Financing’ as the anchor of his women empowerment programme.

“Instead of giving one person money, you will be grouped into cooperatives and funds will be given to you as revolving loans and it will get to all at the same time.

“When we get into government, you will have to register with the relevant government agency to enable your group to access loans and grants for your personal businesses and empowerment,” Anosike explained.

He further promised government grants, skills acquisition trainings, and start-up kits to help women start and sustain businesses.

“The government will change the status of women, largely seen as dependents, to that of producers by training them and providing them with start-up kits to set up and be on their own,” he stated.

On agriculture, Anosike said his government would drive food production for local consumption and export, adding that: “I believe in women. They are very intelligent and smart.”

He announced a donation of N2.5 million to support the women at the summit and declared that “Abia State now has a new PDP with a new direction and mindset. Those who destroyed Abia State PDP have left.”

Also speaking, the state Leader of Abia Assurance Movement, Elder Chima Azik Iwu, said the group would embark on sensitisation across the 184 wards to enlighten women against political deceit.

He condemned politicians who gather women and give them detergents and N500 cash as empowerment, describing it as “wickedness.”

The state Women Leader, Mrs. Rhoda Emeka, said the movement was formed to stop politicians from deceiving women every four years. She described women as “the backbone of our families and indispensable partners in governance and economic growth.

“Abia Assurance Movement was formed to correct the ugly narratives of our politicians who will always see our women and the public as people they can deceive every four years,” she said.

She described women as “the backbone of our families, the heartbeat of our communities and indispensable partners in governance, economic growth, education, health care, agriculture and peace building.”

She urged participants to take advantage of the dialogue, mentorship and capacity building sessions, and reaffirmed the group’s commitment to building society “where every woman is empowered to realize her full potential.”

Other candidates present included the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Eric Opah, represented by his running mate, Dr. Goodwill Agu Egbe; PDP Abia Central senatorial candidate, Bob Ogu; PDP House of Reps candidate for Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South, Dr. Humphrey Chukwudi Benson; and APC candidate, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji.