Glo’s ‘Never Settle for Less’ and the Courage to Choose More

By Arinze Anapugars

As Globacom unveiled a new campaign philosophy, Never Settle for Less, in Lagos recently, the thought in the minds of many in the audience was the several moments in their lives when the familiar path becomes too small for the dream.

The security of a well-paying job that no longer fires the imagination, the uncertainty of beginning again, the leap into the dark, or the niggling temptation to accept what is just adequate when something greater is within reach.

For those who remain where they are and those who move forward, the difference is often not always talent or privilege, but the courage to dare or to refuse complacency.

It is this spirit to dare that Globacom seeks to capture in its latest brand campaign, “Never Settle For Less”. The proposition is an invitation to Nigerians to question limitations, pursue excellence and insist on greater possibilities especially in a world increasingly defined by technology, competition and relentless change.

Ralph Waldo Emerson, the American essayist and philosopher who led the Transcendentalist movement in the 19th Century, observed that “nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” This is the Glo message, and it finds its most compelling expression in the stories of people who had confronted uncertainty and chosen to keep moving. The experiences shared by guests at the launch of the campaign offered a contemporary interpretation of the idea that achievement often begins with the refusal to accept that the present is the final version of one’s story.

For fashion entrepreneur Mai Atafo, refusing to settle meant walking away from the comfort of a promising corporate career. He recalled leaving his position as brand manager at a major company to pursue the considerably less certain path of building his own fashion label.

The prospect, he admitted, was frightening. “That decision to not settle was scary, but today it has positioned me as one of the best suit makers in Africa,” he said. Atafo’s journey thus illustrates one of the paradoxes of ambition: sometimes, progress begins with giving up something that appears to be a success.

Although there are no guarantees, no applause, and often no evidence that the gamble will succeed, virtually every meaningful transformation requires a willingness to step beyond the boundaries of what is comfortable.

Emerson’s fellow transcendentalist, Henry David Thoreau, agrees with this in his famous quote, “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams.” Therefore, Atafo’s story is, in many ways, an embodiment of this philosophy.

Veteran journalist and broadcaster Dr Reuben Abati who was also at the event reflected on a career shaped by the determination to continually challenge himself, rather than become comfortable with previous accomplishments. That hunger to go further, he said, helped propel him towards the highest levels of his profession.

For popular musician Chike, the journey to fame began with a discomfiting reminder that dreams do not always draw an immediate audience. He recalled organising a concert early in his career that attracted only a handful of people. It would have been easy to interpret the scant attendance as a verdict. Instead, one of those present, a Nigerian media personality and television host, became a source of encouragement. “That gave me the motivation to push forward,” Chike stated. His performances now routinely attract large audiences, with shows frequently selling out.

What these testimonies amplify is the deeper meaning of refusing to settle. It is not the promise that success will arrive immediately, but the conviction that, even when there is an early setback, it should not determine the final chapter.

Glo and the enablement of possibilities

In today’s world, technology has become the enabler of possibilities. Therefore, at the heart of Globacom’s campaign is the belief that digital connectivity can help turn aspiration into action.

“Digital services have become the magic tool to transform lives,” Uche Ogwuda of Web Sales department said at the unveil ceremony, arguing that those who understand the role of telecommunications products and services in enabling success will appreciate the importance of never settling for less.

The philosophy is particularly relevant in an economy increasingly shaped by digital participation. From entrepreneurs and creatives to students, professionals and small businesses, access to reliable connectivity is no longer simply a convenience. Technology amplifies human ambition, without replacing it, and can determine who is able to learn, transact, create, collaborate and compete.

This is why Globacom gave wings to the “Never Settle for Less” campaign with four new and upgraded offerings along with it. Designed to give customers more value, the products are: Welcome Bonus, Talkmasta Reloaded, Magic Bundles and the revamped Glo Café App.

The upgraded Talkmasta Reloaded “6 for 6” plan gives customers six free minutes and 100MB of free data for every six minutes of calls — an increase of 50MB in bonus data compared with the previous offer.

The new Welcome Bonus, on the other hand, provides new Glo SIM activations with benefits valued at N2,100, including 20 minutes to all networks, 2GB of free data and a one-month complimentary GloTV Premium subscription.

Then there is Magic Data Bundle, a first-of-its-kind offering in Nigeria, which introduces an element of certainty and reward into data purchases. Under the offering, qualifying purchases come with guaranteed data alongside an automatic Magic Bonus Data allocation.

“The Magic Bonus Data transforms data subscription into a rewarding experience because customers know they will always receive the guaranteed data purchased while also anticipating an additional Magic Bonus,” Ogwuda explained.

The bundles are available at N1,600 and N3,500, with customers eligible to receive Magic Bonus Data ranging from 500MB to 12GB, depending on the bundle purchased. Customers can access the Magic Bundles through the Glo Café App or by dialling *312#.

When Gloria becomes your assistant

Perhaps the most intriguing element of the product unveiling is the transformation of the Glo Café App, Globacom’s self-service digital platform. The redesigned application comes with a more youthful interface, enhanced security features and additional payment options, which is intriguing on their own. But its defining feature is Gloria, an AI-powered voice and text assistant.

It is designed to help customers find answers and discover suitable offers within seconds, and can interact in several languages: English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, French and Spanish.

The development reflects a broader evolution in the relationship between consumers and technology. The smartphone is no longer simply a device for communication; it has become a gateway to personalised services, information and intelligent assistance.

For first-time users of the revamped app, Globacom is also offering 100GB free data, a 100 per cent bonus on every recharge and special offers, including 10GB for N2,500 and an additional 10 per cent data on selected bundles.

The philosophy of possibility

Ultimately, however, the Never Settle for Less campaign is larger than the products themselves. Its most enduring proposition is the idea that progress begins with a mindset. A positive one. And this is aptly captured by the Danish philosopher and theologian Søren Kierkegaard when he wrote that “life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.”

In a country as energetic, youthful and entrepreneurial as Nigeria, the refusal to settle has long been woven into the national character. It can be seen in the young entrepreneur building a business from a bedroom, the artist performing to a handful of people before eventually commanding stadiums, the professional acquiring a new skill after years in the same career, and the innovator who looks at an existing solution and asks whether it can be made better.

Therein lies the most important lesson of all. To refuse to settle is not because of certainty about tomorrow. It is to possess enough faith in possibility to take the next step despite uncertainty.

Progress rarely begins when everything is guaranteed. It begins when someone decides that good enough is not good enough and chooses to reach for more.

As Globacom enters another year of its journey, its new campaign seeks to turn that philosophy into a collective invitation: to demand more from technology, more from opportunities and, perhaps, most importantly, more from ourselves.

With its new suite of products, Globacom is ready to shape customers’ journeys to success.

*Arinze Anapugars is a Communications Consultant in Lagos