Firms Partner to Power USA-Nigeria Payment Flows

Tranzmit Payment Services, one of the world’s leading communications and financial services companies, that is headquartered in the United States, has integrated Yellow Card’s Payments API, a partnership that gives its US operations a direct settlement path abroad, starting with its USA-to-Nigeria corridor, one of its largest and fastest-growing corridors.

Tranzmit has spent decades building infrastructure to help people communicate and move money across borders with speed and reliability.

CEO and Co-Founder of Yellow Card, Chris Maurice, said: “Tranzmit has been moving money and connecting people across borders for decades, and that kind of track record speaks for itself. What this integration does is give Tranzmit’s operations in emerging markets a significant upgrade, replacing the friction and unpredictability of legacy settlement with something that is fast, transparent, and purpose-built for the markets their customers care about most. We are proud to be the infrastructure behind that upgrade and look forward to what we can build together”.

CEO of Tranzmit, Daniel Asturias, said: “At Tranzmit, we’re transforming the way money moves, making transfers simpler, smarter, and more seamless through innovative fintech technology. We empower businesses and people to move money with confidence, speed, and ease.”