AFC, Firm to Invest $300M in WIOCC Group for Infrastructure Expansion Across Africa

Stories by Emma Okonji

WIOCC Group, Africa’s leading carrier-neutral digital infrastructure platform, has signed a Shareholder Subscription Agreement (SSA) with Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Vision International Investment Company (Vision Invest), through which the two investors will make a combined $300 million investment in the company.

Signed at the LEAP 2026 Global Technology exhibition in Riyadh, the agreement represents a significant milestone in WIOCC Group’s growth journey, supporting its mission to build and operate open-access, critical infrastructure across Africa and to strengthen the digital ecosystems that underpin Africa’s economic transformation.

Commenting on the investment, President/Chief Executive Officer of AFC, Samaila Zubairu, said: “The Africa we build must be connected, competitive and equipped to create value from the digital economy, not only consume it. Just as transport corridors enable trade and energy networks power industry, fibre, data centres and subsea cables are now essential infrastructure for growth, innovation and AI. Our investment in WIOCC will expand the open-access digital backbone African businesses and communities need to integrate, innovate and compete globally.”

Group Chief Executive Officer of WIOCC Group, Chris Wood, said: “Africa is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the next phase of global digital growth. As demand for cloud, AI and digital services accelerates, robust and scalable infrastructure will be essential to unlocking the continent’s potential. This investment enables WIOCC to execute its long-term growth strategy by accelerating data centre deployment and consolidation, expanding the continent’s open-access terrestrial fibre footprint and investing strategically in new subsea assets.”

President/Chief Executive Officer of Vision Invest, Omar N. Al-Midani, said: “WIOCC Group has built one of Africa’s leading digital infrastructure platforms, and we are proud to partner together with AFC and WIOCC’s existing shareholders as the company enters its next phase of growth.”