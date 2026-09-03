  • Wednesday, 2nd September, 2026

Accra Institute of Technology Graduates 572 Students, Doctors

Business | 8 seconds ago

The Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) has held its 22nd Graduation Ceremony, conferring degrees on 572 students across doctoral, masters, and bachelor’s programmes in a landmark event that underscores the institution’s growing contribution to Ghana’s higher education landscape.

The ceremony saw eight PhD, 69 master’s, and 495 bachelor’s graduates receive their degrees. The bachelor’s graduates comprised 405 from AIT’s campus-based

programmes and 90 from its Open University programmes.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the graduation of eight new PhD scholars,

taking AIT’s cumulative number of PhD graduates to over 100. The university has

now graduated doctoral scholars for the 14th time.

AIT President, Prof. Clement K. Dzidonu, described the achievement as a

significant milestone for the relatively young university and noted that more than

half of AIT’s PhD graduates have attained professorial rank within three years of

graduating.                                         

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