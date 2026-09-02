Jos to Harvard: 7UP Picks Angbazo as 16th Nigerian for Full MBA Scholarship

Mary Nnah

Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) has unveiled Jochebed Angbazo from Jos, Plateau State, as the 16th recipient of the 7UP Harvard Business School Scholarship (7UP-HBSS), reinforcing its 16-year commitment to developing Nigerian leaders.

The announcement was made in Lagos, with SBC executives describing the programme as one of the company’s longest-running social investments.

“We are very proud of the profound impact the 7UP-HBSS initiative has made on recipients and in Nigeria. We remain committed to the programme despite the challenging business environment because we have seen the value it continues to create for individuals and for the country,” said Muhammed Ahmad, Chief Finance Officer, SBC, representing the MD, Sari El-Khalil.

According to SBC’s Head of People and Culture, Olayinka Olufade, SBC Chairman Faysal El-Khalil established the scholarship 16 years ago. She said the selection process was deliberately rigorous.

“We assess candidates not only on professional achievements and academic potential, but also on their commitment to creating meaningful impact in Nigeria. We look for individuals who are passionate about Nigeria and ready to return to apply what they learn,” Olufade stated.

The first recipient, Misan Rewane in 2010, has since founded West Africa Vocational Education (WAVE), which strengthens employability skills for young people across the region.

Angbazo brings over eight years of experience across real estate, financial services, digital media and hospitality.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to pursue her long-held ambition of studying at Harvard Business School, she urged Nigerian parents to keep investing in girls’ education.

“I believe in the potential of this country and its people,” Angbazo said.

Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Nkemdirim Agboti, stated that SBC’s success goes beyond its brands, adding, “Our responsibility to the communities around us, the opportunities we create and the lives we touch is what defines us. 7UP-HBSS is a strong expression of that belief.”

Since 2010, the 7UP-HBSS has awarded 16 full MBA scholarships to exceptional Nigerian professionals, building a growing community of leaders in business, entrepreneurship, public policy, and social development.