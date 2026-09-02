Josiah Olu Foundation Disburses N20m Scholarship to Rivers Undergraduates

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Josiah Olu Foundation has awarded scholarships worth N20 million to 200 undergraduates of Eleme extraction in Rivers State, as part of its 2026 educational support programme.

Each beneficiary received N100,000 at a scholarship presentation ceremony held at Akpajo, Eleme Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, the founder and former member representing Eleme Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Dr Josiah Olu, said that the annual scholarship scheme was established to support intelligent but financially disadvantaged students in pursuing their tertiary education.

Olu said his personal experience of struggling financially to complete his education motivated him to provide opportunities for students facing similar challenges. According to him, the foundation selected the 200 beneficiaries through a transparent process from more than 500 applications received for this year’s programme.

He announced that the foundation would increase the number of beneficiaries from 200 to 300 next year, and extend the scholarship to students in senior and junior secondary schools across Eleme.

Olu said the foundation has, over the years, assisted thousands of students from Eleme and other ethnic nationalities through scholarships and other educational interventions. He also announced plans to construct a new Econometrics Laboratory at the University of Port Harcourt, describing the initiative as part of his commitment to human capital development and giving back to society.

He urged the beneficiaries to justify the investment by remaining focused on their studies, pursuing academic excellence and contributing positively to society.

The founder added that the foundation’s educational interventions included support for students of the Nigerian Law School. He recalled that Eleme indigenes studying at the Law School received more than N500,000 each from the foundation last year.

He said the foundation also runs an entrepreneurship programme focused on empowering Eleme women, as well as initiatives covering JAMB support, skills training, and medical outreach.

The Vice-Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Prof. Okey Onuchukwu, who was the keynote speaker, commended the foundation for its investment in human capital development.

Onuchukwu described education as the best investment in the world, and urged other philanthropists to emulate the initiative. He charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity, remain focused on their academic goals and uphold integrity in their endeavours.

Also speaking, the member representing Eleme, Tai and Oyigbo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Felix Nweke, congratulated the beneficiaries and said his office would partner with the foundation to extend its scholarship intervention in Eleme.

The foundation’s Senior Programme Manager, Felix Ogbuji, said the selection process was conducted transparently, noting that the names of successful and unsuccessful applicants were published.

Ogbuji said non-Eleme indigenes were also included in the programme, describing the foundation as a beacon of hope dedicated to uplifting communities through education, empowerment and support.