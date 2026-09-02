Cardinal Broadcasting Expands with 93.5 Area FM

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cardinal Broadcasting Limited, Lady Doja Allen, has expanded the company’s broadcasting portfolio with the launch of 93.5 Area FM, becoming one of the few female executives to own and lead a multi-station private radio operation in Nigeria.

In a statement, Allen said that the development marks Cardinal Broadcasting’s transition from operating City 101.5 FM as a single-station business to becoming a multi-brand broadcasting company in Nigeria’s highly competitive radio industry.

For years, Nigeria’s private radio landscape has largely been shaped by male industry leaders, including Ameen Mousalli of AIM Group, Chris Ubosi of Megalectrics, and Tajudeen Adepetu of Group8, whose organisations operate multiple radio stations across the country.

Allen’s entry into that category comes after more than 15 years of leading City FM’s growth and repositioning within Lagos’ urban radio market.

Speaking on the expansion, Allen described the launch of 93.5 Area FM as a major milestone in the company’s growth strategy.

She explained that while City FM had established its identity in Lagos’ urban broadcasting space, Area FM would adopt a distinct approach by focusing on the language, lifestyle and everyday experiences of ordinary Nigerians.

“Area FM is designed to communicate with listeners in ways that cut across ethnic, social and economic boundaries,” Allen added.

According to her, the new station is expected to create complementary commercial opportunities for the company while enabling it to serve different audience segments across Lagos.

The launch also positions Cardinal Broadcasting to build a broader media ecosystem capable of responding to changing audience preferences and evolving advertising trends.

Industry observers say that the move reflects the growing need for broadcasters to diversify their offerings as traditional radio increasingly converges with digital media platforms.

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