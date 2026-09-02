UNIMED Appoints Vincent Ojo as Fourth Substantive Registrar

The Governing Council of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, has appointed Mr. Vincent Ojo as the fourth substantive Registrar of the university.

The appointment, which was approved at the council’s extra-ordinary meeting held on April 15, 2026, was for a non-renewable five-year term and took effect on August 3, 2026.

Ojo formally assumed office on September 1, bringing to the position more than two decades of experience in university administration, human resource management and institutional development.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Senior Deputy Registrar and Head of the Human Resource Division at the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State. He had earlier worked at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, where he acquired extensive experience in university administration and contributed to the management of key institutional processes.

An accomplished administrator, Ojo holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Ado-Ekiti, now Ekiti State University, which he obtained in 2000. He also holds a Master’s degree in Leadership and Strategic Studies from the Federal University, Lokoja, obtained in 2024.

He belongs to several professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Administration, where he is a member; the Institute of Corporate Administration, where he is a fellow; and the Chartered Institute of Human Capital Development of Nigeria, where he is also a fellow.

With a career spanning over 20 years in the Nigerian university system, Ojo brings to UNIMED a strong record of strategic leadership, administrative innovation, human resource management and operational excellence.

His appointment is expected to further strengthen the university’s administrative structure and support the implementation of its strategic objectives as the institution continues to consolidate its position as a leading university dedicated to medical and health sciences education, research and innovation.