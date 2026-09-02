Fed Poly Bauchi Appoints Dutse Deputy Rector, As Two Directors Get New Roles

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi (FPTB), has approved the appointment of Dr Usman Dutse as the new Deputy Rector, effective September 1, 2026.

The council also approved the appointment of two directors to head key directorates of the polytechnic. According to a statement issued over the weekend by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Alhaji Mohammed Wada, the governing council approved Dutse’s appointment at its 112th sitting.

The development brought to a close the process that began with Dutse’s election by the polytechnic’s Academic Board.

Dutse emerged as the deputy rector-elect after an election held during a meeting of the Academic Board at the 510 Hall. The election was conducted through an open secret ballot, in line with the institution’s established procedures.

The statement said that Dutse secured the majority of votes cast by members of the Academic Board, emerging as the deputy rector-elect, subject to the final approval of the governing council.

His election was held ahead of the expiration of the outgoing Deputy Rector, Dr Dalhatu Abubakar’s tenure at the end of August 2026, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity in the polytechnic’s administration.

Wada added that Dutse brings extensive experience in academic administration, institutional governance and staff leadership to his new position.

Before his appointment, Dutse served as Director of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance. He also served as Dean of the School of Business Studies and Head of the Department of Business Administration and Management.

He is a former chapter chairman and former National President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

Meanwhile, the institution’s management has approved the appointment of Dr Hamisu Idi as Director of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance.

Idi, a statistician, was, until his new appointment, the Director of the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

Similarly, Dr Dauda Ali has been appointed Director of SIWES. Ali, an architect and experienced academic, was formerly Head of the Department of Architectural Technology and Deputy Director of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance.

The new appointments are expected to strengthen the polytechnic’s leadership and administrative capacity, particularly in academic planning, quality assurance, and students’ industrial work experience.

The Rector, Alhaji Sani Usman, congratulated the new Deputy Rector and the two directors, expressing confidence in their ability to contribute to the institution’s continued growth and development.

He said the appointments reflected the polytechnic’s commitment to effective leadership, academic excellence, quality assurance and efficient administration of its programmes and activities.