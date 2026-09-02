Increment in Candidates’ Enrollment for NABTEB Exams Excites Registrar 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has said that there was increment in the number of enrollment of candidates in the June/July 2026 National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) examinations.

The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Dr Mohammed Aminu Mohammed, who made the announcement during the release of the results at a press briefing on Wednesday in Benin, said a total of 100,069 candidates registered for the examinations in 2026, compared with 92,876 candidates who registered in the 2025 examination cycle.

“This represents an increase of 7,193 candidates, reflecting the growing interest in business and technical education.

“Similarly, the number of examination centres increased from 1,892 in 2025 to 2,144 in 2026. Candidates enrolled for examinations in 16 engineering trades, seven construction trades, nine miscellaneous trades, four business subjects and 16 general education subjects,” Mohammed said.

According to him, out of the 100,069 candidates registered, 97,867 sat for the examinations, representing an impressive 97.80 per cent attendance rate,” he added.

He noted that 79,504 candidates obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics in the just released June/July 2026 National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC).

He said the 2026 performance was significantly higher than that of the May/June 2025 examinations, when 61,104 candidates, representing 68.18 per cent, obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

He added that 89,580 candidates, representing 91.53 per cent, obtained five credits and above, with or without English Language and Mathematics.

According to him, in the 2025 examination cycle, 74,633 candidates, representing 83.28 per cent, obtained five credits and above, with or without English Language and Mathematics.

Mohammed declared that the improvement recorded in the 2026 examination is encouraging and demonstrates the collective efforts of candidates, teachers, schools, parents and the wider education system.

The NABTEB Registrar also disclosed that 24,128 candidates, representing 24.65 per cent, were certified as craftsmen.

He described the development as a significant outcome, particularly given the board’s mandate to promote practical skills acquisition and occupational competence.

Mohammed said the examinations were conducted nationwide from Tuesday, June 15, to Monday, July 13, 2026, across 2,144 examination centres.

He said that 847 candidates were involved in examination malpractice.

He stated that the malpractices involved 1,554 incidences, representing 1.55 per cent of the candidates who sat for the examinations.

“While every incidence of malpractice remains a matter of serious concern, the relatively low proportion recorded is an indication that our strengthened measures are having a positive impact,” he stated.

He appealed to candidates, parents, school administrators and all examination stakeholders to resist every temptation to compromise the integrity of examinations.

He assured candidates that where cases of malpractice or other examination irregularities are established, the board would continue to apply its regulations fairly and firmly.

The registrar said the results were released 52 days after the last paper was taken, noting that the achievement reflected the board’s continued commitment to efficiency, professionalism and timely service delivery to candidates and other stakeholders.

He said NABTEB remained committed to supporting the national direction through credible assessment and certification of technical and business competencies.

He appreciated the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, for his leadership and sustained attention to the transformation of Nigeria’s education sector, particularly the growing emphasis on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Mohammed assured Nigerians that the board would continue to deploy technology to reduce human error, improve efficiency, strengthen examination security and enhance the credibility of its assessment process.