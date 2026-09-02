Germany Announces Measures Against Russia Over Leipzig Airport Drone Incident

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The German government has announced a series of measures against Russia following what it described as a Russian hybrid attack involving drones at Leipzig Airport.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, speaking at a joint press conference with Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt on Tuesday, said the incident was part of a broader pattern of Russian attempts to destabilise Europe through disinformation, threats, sabotage and aggression.

Wadephul said Russia’s leadership was treating Germany with “blatant hostility”, stressing that such a state of relations was not in the interest of the German government.

He said Germany had repeatedly expressed its desire to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, restore peace in Europe and eventually return to constructive relations with Moscow, but accused Russia of showing no willingness to compromise.

“On the contrary, with the attempted attack in Leipzig, Russia’s leadership has instead made a conscious decision to inflict further significant damage on our bilateral relations, which are already under tremendous strain,” he said.

The foreign minister announced that Germany would take several measures in response, including the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn from September 18.

Berlin will also terminate the lease for the Russian House in the German capital and propose new European Union sanctions against Russian individuals linked to hybrid attacks.

Germany will further tighten immigration controls for Russian nationals and intensify pressure on Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, while taking additional measures in the intelligence sector.

Wadephul said Germany would also continue working with NATO and EU partners to strengthen collective security and defence capabilities, while maintaining its civilian and military support for Ukraine.

He added that Germany would continue efforts within NATO to strengthen its deterrence capabilities against Russia.

As part of the diplomatic response, the German government has ordered the Russian ambassador to be summoned to receive notification of Berlin’s position and the measures being taken.

The minister said Germany remained secure and capable of defending itself against actors seeking to create insecurity, insisting that the government would not allow Russia’s actions to undermine social cohesion or intimidate the German population.

“We will not allow ourselves to be divided in our social cohesion or be intimidated by Russia’s attacks,” Wadephul said.

He stressed that Germany would continue to act jointly with its NATO and European partners and remain firmly committed to supporting Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s war of aggression.

The Leipzig/Halle Airport incident comes against the backdrop of increasingly tense relations between Germany and Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and a wider European concern over what governments describe as Russian hybrid warfare—activities that fall below the threshold of conventional warfare but can include sabotage, cyberattacks, disinformation, espionage and attacks on critical infrastructure. German authorities say the Leipzig incident fits this broader pattern.

The immediate incident occurred on 4 August 2026, when an explosive-laden drone was discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft. The drone was subsequently defused. The airport temporarily closed its runways while security authorities dealt with the threat.

Leipzig/Halle is particularly significant because it is one of Germany’s major cargo and logistics hubs, handling large volumes of freight and serving as an important base for cargo operators. The airport has also been used by large Antonov aircraft, including Ukrainian cargo planes. Its strategic importance makes any deliberate disruption potentially significant for European logistics and Ukraine-related supply chains.

For several weeks, German authorities treated the incident as an investigation without publicly assigning responsibility. Following police investigations and intelligence assessments, however, the German government announced on 1 September 2026 that it had concluded that Russia was responsible. Berlin described the incident as a hybrid attack and said investigators had identified characteristics consistent with Russian operations elsewhere in Europe.

The accusation is significant because it represents a stronger public attribution by Berlin of a suspected Russian operation on German territory. It also comes amid a series of European concerns about suspected Russian sabotage and other hostile activities targeting infrastructure and organisations supporting Ukraine.

Russia has denied responsibility, describing Germany’s accusation as unfounded and warning that Berlin’s measures could further damage already strained bilateral relations.

Germany’s response reflects the broader deterioration in German-Russian relations since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Berlin has been among Ukraine’s major European supporters, providing military, financial and humanitarian assistance while working with NATO and the European Union to strengthen deterrence against Russia.