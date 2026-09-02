Shettima at 60: Ironbar Hails VP’s Enduring Service, National Impact

Chief of Staff to the Governor of Cross River State, Chief Emmanuel Ironbar, has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, on the occasion of his 60th birthday, describing him as a statesman whose life of service has left an enduring imprint on Nigeria’s national development.

In a heartfelt goodwill message to commemorate the milestone, Ironbar extolled the vice-president as a “self-effacing and amiable leader” whose remarkable journey through banking, public administration and national leadership has been defined by uncommon distinction, intellectual depth and an unwavering commitment to the Nigerian project.

“On this unique occasion of your 60th birthday, I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating our self-effacing and amiable vice-president,” Ironbar said. “Your remarkable life has traversed banking, public administration and national leadership with uncommon distinction.”

The Chief of Staff said Senator Shettima’s trajectory represented “a rare fusion of intellectual vigour, professional accomplishment, courage of conviction and an abiding fidelity to the Nigerian project”, noting that his leadership journey continues to inspire Nigerians across generations.

According to Ironbar, the vice-president’s contribution to national development has been both profound and consequential, with his footprints across Nigeria’s political and governance landscape remaining “indelible, inspiring and deeply impactful”.

“At sixty, your footprints across our national landscape remain indelible, consequential and profoundly inspiring,” he stated, adding that the milestone presented “a moment to honour a life generously invested in the service of others and the advancement of our dear nation”.

Ironbar further prayed Almighty Allah to continue to bless the vice-president with “sound health, exceptional wisdom and divine favour,” while granting him renewed strength and vitality to continue serving the nation with distinction.

“May the years ahead yield greater accomplishments, deeper fulfilment and enduring peace,” he prayed. “May your leadership continue to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s stability, prosperity and greatness.”

On behalf of his family, Ironbar congratulated Shettima on attaining the diamond milestone, wishing him many more years of impactful service and expressing confidence that the vice-president would continue to deploy his wealth of experience, courage and statesmanship in the service of a stronger, more prosperous and united Nigeria.