TRCN Warns Teachers, Applicants Against Fake Portals

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has warned teachers, school owners and prospective applicants against falling victim to individuals and groups allegedly using the council’s name and identity to defraud members of the public.

The warning comes amid the proliferation of online platforms and messages purporting to offer access to TRCN registration, Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), certification and other services.

In a statement issued in Abuja by its Registrar/Chief Executive, Dr. Ronke Soyombo, the council said it had become aware of fraudulent activities involving the use of its name, logo and reputation to deceive and extort money from unsuspecting members of the public.

TRCN specifically denied authorising agents, consultants, third parties or its staff to collect money or process registration, certification, licensing, employment or promotion outside its approved procedures and official channels.

The council said it has not authorised any individual, agent, consultant, third party or any member of staff to collect money, process registration, secure employment, facilitate certification, licensing, promotions, or render any TRCN service outside its officially approved procedures and channels.

It also warned that its official website is the only approved online platform for information on its programmes and services. “The council does not own or operate any other portal other than our official website,” the statement said.

The council further cautioned members of the public against making payments into personal bank accounts, stressing that it does not collect payments through such channels.

It also warned that certificates and licences obtained through unofficial processes would not be recognised, adding:

“Certificates and licences issued outside our official process are fake, invalid and not recognised by the council.”

The council urged members of the public to disregard unverified information circulated through social media, WhatsApp, emails and websites claiming to represent it.

It advised anyone who had already made payments to suspected fraudsters, or received suspicious calls, messages or payment requests in its name, to report the matter to security agencies and notify the council through its official communication channels.

TRCN said it had also directed its legal advisers and relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute persons found impersonating the council or defrauding members of the public.

“Such fraudulent acts constitute criminal offences and will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” it said.