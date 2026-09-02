FG Set to Boost Telecoms Connectivity in Abia Rural Communities as Deputy Speaker Kalu Secures NUCAP Project for Bende

*Communications minister, Tijani, commends Kalu’s efforts

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani has commended the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, CFR for prioritizing Abia State in the National Universal Communications Access Programme (NUCAP).

NUCAP is an initiative of the federal government to extend reliable mobile and broadband connectivity to communities yet to have adequate commercial network coverage for which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR has directed that every unserved and underserved part of Nigeria should be integrated online.

The initiative will also enhance the transparency and integrity of the electoral process in line with the Bimodal technology.

It will also improve commercial and agricultural activities within the rural communities.

Speaking on the development, the Minister of Communications said that Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State is one of the prioritized areas for the initiative.

Already, a telecommunications tower is currently being constructed in Bende along the Umuahia–Ohafia road, expected to be commissioned once completed.

The Minister during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday commended the Deputy Speaker’s intervention, saying that the ministry is working in collaboration with Kalu’s Office to realize the objectives.

He said: “In line with the directive of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, that every unserved and underserved part of Nigeria should be brought online, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy is implementing the National Universal Communications Access Programme (NUCAP) to extend reliable mobile and broadband connectivity to communities that remain outside adequate commercial network coverage.

“Bende Local Government Area is one of the areas being prioritised under this initiative. The intervention is being undertaken in close collaboration with Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Member representing Bende Federal Constituency, who brought the connectivity needs of communities in the area to our attention and has been an important stakeholder and supporter of the initiative.

“As a first step, a new telecommunications tower is currently nearing completion in the Bende area along the Umuahia–Ohafia Road. Once activated, the site will improve connectivity for surrounding communities and provide an important first layer of coverage along this corridor.

“Our ambition, however, is much broader. Bende is a geographically extensive LGA with its population spread across several distinct communities. Our preliminary assessment indicates that, in addition to the tower currently being completed, approximately 5–8 additional strategically positioned sites may be required to provide strong coverage across the LGA. This will be validated through detailed technical assessments of existing operator infrastructure and current coverage gaps.”

The Minister further said that the overall interest is to effectively impact the rural communities beyond regular phone calls.

He said that reliable connectivity will enable farmers and traders to reach markets, young people to access digital opportunities, schools and healthcare facilities to use online services, businesses to participate in the digital economy, and citizens to access financial and government services easily.

“Working with the Deputy Speaker and other stakeholders, we will now assess priority clusters across Bende, including Uzuakoli, Ozuitem/Nkpa, Item, Igbere, Alayi/Ugwueke and Itumbauzo/Umuhu-Ezechi, while ensuring that NUCAP infrastructure complements rather than duplicates existing commercial networks.

“Our immediate goal is to determine whether we can substantially connect the entire Bende LGA before Christmas 2026. This is an ambitious target, but it reflects the urgency of the President’s directive and our determination to ensure that geography does not prevent Nigerians from participating in the digital economy.

“The impact extends well beyond making phone calls or accessing the internet. Reliable connectivity can enable farmers and traders to reach markets, young people to access digital opportunities, schools and healthcare facilities to use online services, businesses to participate in the digital economy, and citizens to access financial and government services.

“Bende therefore represents the model at the heart of NUCAP: a Presidential commitment to connect every Nigerian, implemented by the Ministry in partnership with legislators, communities, operators and other stakeholders who understand where the connectivity gaps are and can help us close them.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu and the people of Bende, with the ambition of making Bende an example of what is possible when national policy, local leadership and telecommunications infrastructure are brought together to achieve universal connectivity”, he said.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker, Kalu expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the initiative and subsequent approval of Bende in Abia State as a model center for the connectivity policy.

He also commended the ministry of communications and digital economy under the leadership of the Bosun Tijani as the minister for their speed in implementing this policy.

Kalu said that his Office will continue to work with the Ministry and the Abia State government to ensure that the Federal Constituency is largely covered before the election, assuring that other parts of the State will also benefit from the initiative.

“I must express our profound gratitude to the father of the nationa, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for being intentional about the holistic development of the country. For us, communication plays a vital role in the business and agro sectors of our economy. So, we appreciate him immensely for this initiative.

“Also, working with the minister, I have seen raw energy of a project manager more than a just a minister. There is an intentional effort to open our digital space across the nation for businesses to thrive and Abia and Bende people appreciate that. It is important to state that beyond communications and growth of businesses, the initiative will also enhance the integrity of the 2027 general election with the needed network coverage across all polling units.

“The intention is to end poor network connectivity in Abia and the support of the Governor of Abia state has made things much easier for us”, Kalu said.