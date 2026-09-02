Uber Exits Nigeria After 12 Years of Operations

Global ride-hailing company Uber has announced plans to wind down its operations in Nigeria after 12 years in the country.

The company announced the decision in a statement on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, saying its Nigerian operations would officially end the same day.

“We are writing to share some difficult news. After a thorough review of our business, we have made the tough decision to wind down our operations in Nigeria, effective 2 September 2026,” Uber said.

Uber launched its services in Lagos in 2014, becoming one of the major players in Nigeria’s growing ride-hailing industry. The company said it had been privileged to serve Nigerians by connecting passengers with independent transportation providers.

“Whether it was a morning commute, a ride to see loved ones, or exploring the city, thank you for trusting the platform to connect you to a driver to get you there safely,” the company said.

Uber acknowledged that its departure could disrupt the routines of customers and apologised for the inconvenience.

The company added that its help centre would remain available until September 23 to assist customers with final account-related enquiries.

Uber’s operations in Nigeria had faced several challenges over the years, including protests by drivers over fares, commission rates and what they described as poor treatment.

Drivers staged protests against the company in 2017, 2023 and 2025, highlighting persistent tensions between ride-hailing platforms and their driver-partners. The exit marks the end of Uber’s 12-year presence in Nigeria, one of Africa’s largest ride-hailing markets.

“Thank you for welcoming us into your city,” Uber said in its farewell message to Nigerian customers.