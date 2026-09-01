Wanted Sylva Dumps APC From Exile, Blasts Tinubu Govt

• Accuses ruling party of abandoning founding ideals, says Tinubu government disappointed Nigerians

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Former Bayelsa State Governor and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), albeit from hiding, accusing the party of abandoning its founding ideals and the federal government of disappointing the majority of Nigerians.

Sylva, a founding member of the APC, announced his resignation in a letter yesterday, electronically delivered to the APC Chairman of Ward 4, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The former governor is wanted by Nigerian authorities in connection with allegations arising from a recently failed coup plot, as well as a separate $14.86 million fraud case.

Sylva has denied involvement in any attempt to overthrow President Bola Tinubu, while his whereabouts have not been publicly disclosed.

The resignation adds a fresh political dimension to Sylva’s confrontation with the federal government, coming at a time when he is facing criminal allegations and official pressure.

In the resignation letter, Sylva said he could no longer remain in a party whose leaders had allegedly embraced the philosophy that “all is fair in politics.”

He said he took the decision after wide consultations with his family, associates, colleagues and sympathisers.

“Having consulted widely with my family, associates, colleagues and sympathisers, I wish to formally tender my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), with immediate effect,” Sylva said.

Recalling his role as a founding member of the APC, the former minister said he contributed to building the party, but described it as “deeply saddening” that the ideals upon which it was founded had been “so thoroughly and unrecognisably thwarted.”

Sylva also took a swipe at the leadership of the party, alleging that its approach to politics had eroded basic standards of decency and morality.

“I cannot, in all good conscience, continue to belong to a Party whose leaders believe that ‘all is fair in politics,’ and have consistently demonstrated that belief in practice.

“All cannot be fair in any endeavour of life. The demands of basic decency and morality forbid it,” he said.

The former governor further accused the APC-led federal government of disappointing Nigerians, saying he could see neither “a credible attempt nor any possibility of a revamp.

“The present Government, formed under the banner of the APC we once loved, has disappointed the vast majority of Nigerians.”

He consequently said he was left with no option but to quit the party.

“I am, therefore, left with no other choice than to jettison a floundering ship whose fate appears to have been sealed by its irredeemable load of iniquities,” he said.

Sylva also expressed confidence that Nigerians would use the next general election to change the political direction of the country.

“I have no doubt that, in the coming election, Nigerians will vote for Nigeria and free the Country from this stranglehold on our beautiful country.”

The former minister also copied the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in his resignation letter, accusing the anti-graft agency of becoming increasingly partisan.

The EFCC had declared Sylva wanted in November 2025 over an alleged $14.86 million fraud.

Explaining why he copied the commission in the letter, Sylva said the EFCC had, “of late, conducted itself more as an organ of the APC than as an institution of State.”

He alleged that the commission’s conduct raised questions about its independence as a state institution.

Sylva acknowledged that his resignation could trigger increased pressure against him and his associates, but said he was prepared to face the consequences.

“I am fully aware that this action of mine may invite a redoubled witch-hunt against me and my associates, but that is a risk I am willing to take,” he declared.