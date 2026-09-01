Tinubu Tasks N’Central on Insecurity

George Okoh in Makurdi





President Bola Tinubu has called on traditional and religious leaders, communities, youths, women, development partners and the private sector in the North Central to strengthen collaboration with government and security agencies in tackling insecurity and building lasting peace across the region.

The president particularly urged traditional and religious leaders to serve as the first line of early warning and trusted voices of reconciliation in their communities, while calling on citizens to share intelligence with security agencies and refuse to shield criminals on the basis of kinship or sentiment.

President Tinubu made the call at the 2026 North Central Regional Security Summit held in Makurdi, Benue State, where he was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

The president also called on women and youths to take their rightful place at the centre of peace-building efforts, while urging development partners and the private sector to see the North Central not merely as a region requiring assistance but as an investment destination with enormous economic potential.

Speaking on the theme of the Summit, “Collaborative Approaches to Strengthening Security and Regional Stability”, Tinubu stressed that no single security agency, tier of government or community could effectively secure the region acting in isolation.

According to him, insecurity transcends state boundaries and institutional mandates, requiring security agencies and communities to overcome rivalry, duplication of efforts and the withholding of vital information.

“No single agency, no single tier of government and no single community can secure this region acting alone. Insecurity does not respect state boundaries or agency mandates.

“Criminals move freely across local government areas while our responses are too often slowed by rivalry, duplication and the withholding of information. That must end,” the president stated.

Tinubu said his administration had deliberately strengthened the nation’s security architecture through enhanced collaboration among the Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force and intelligence services, as well as the acquisition of new platforms and advanced capabilities for the military.

He added that the administration was rebuilding Nigeria’s indigenous defence industry through the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Act, while improving the welfare of troops to enhance their operational effectiveness.

The president commended the Armed Forces and other security agencies for the gains recorded against terrorists and other criminal elements, noting that terrorist commanders had been neutralised, thousands of fighters had surrendered, captives rescued and normalcy restored to several communities.

He paid tribute to servicemen and women, police officers and other security personnel operating in the North Central, particularly those who had paid the supreme price in defence of the country.