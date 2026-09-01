NCS Tincan Island Command Hands over 204 Pump-Action Rifles, other Components to NCCSALW

Oluchi Chibuzor





The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port Command, has handed over about 204 firearms and other firearms components to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

This is coming with the recent seizure of firearm components at the command which were subsequently assembled into 399 pump-action rifles, and were also handed over to the NCCSALW.

Speaking at the handling over event in Lagos, Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale, said the seizure by Tincan Island Port Command was preceded by credible intelligence and sustained efforts to prevent the importation and circulation of illegally imported firearms into Nigeria.

He said the current seizure is a further indication that the Service is maintaining heightened surveillance and intelligence-led enforcement against the illicit movement of firearms through the nation’s ports and borders.

He explained the effort was made possible due to the commitment of the service’s brave and dedicated officers to triumph over evil.

“Based on credible information gathered a 20-foot container with No. TEMU 184536/9, arrived from Turkey aboard vessel MV Algeciras Express on 16 August 2026, was flagged and subjected to a 100 percent physical examination on 18 August, 2026.

“After thorough examination, the container was found to contain knocked-down firearm components concealed among declared used goods, including furniture, refrigerators, solar panels and detergent.

“Further discrepancies were also discovered in the consignment documents, particularly regarding the identity of the consignee. These discrepancies are part of the ongoing investigation into the shipment and those connected to it.

“The Command immediately put together a team of experts from the Nigeria Customs Service Armament Unit and that of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Lights weapons, under the Office of the National Security Adviser, to carry out the assembling of these component parts and a total of 204 MAS 49 ALTER MAGNUM pump-action rifles alongside various numbers of left-over components were uncovered.”

Represented by the DCG Enforcement Investigation and Inspection, Timi Bomodi, Adewale said that the various leftover parts are listed as 39 trigger pins, 58 locking lugs, 53 charging handles, 55 pistol grip screws, 56 springs, 56 trigger groups, 38 forward grips or hand guards, 67 forward grip latches, 56 pistol grips, 54 barrels and two U-plates.

Responding to questions on safety, he reiterated that the items have been secured, documented and will be formally handed over to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons for appropriate statutory action.

“This operation underscores the importance of intelligence-sharing and collaboration between the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies.

“This whole government approach to the menace of Arms smuggling and other criminal activities at our ports and borders has proven to be very effective as attested to by this seizure.”

The CGC warned smugglers, arms traffickers and their collaborators that illegal arms will not find its way to the wrong end of the value chain and the space for concealment is becoming increasingly limited.

“Our risk management system is very robust and effective, there are no weak links in our architecture, so, those who believe that firearms can be disguised as household goods, concealed in containers or imported through false or inconsistent documentation should understand that intelligence-led enforcement, technological tools, profiling and inter-agency collaboration are making such schemes increasingly difficult to execute.

“The Service will continue to collaborate with all relevant authorities to identify, intercept and investigate consignments that pose a threat to national security. We will also pursue the networks behind such consignments and not merely focus on the physical seizure of the prohibited items.

“Our objective is to expose the entire chain involved in the illicit movement of firearms from the source and shipment to the intended destination and beneficiaries.”

On his part, Customs Area Controller, Tincan Island Port Command, Joe Anani, said that as a Command they have continued to remain vigilant in the discharge of our responsibilities.

“These repeated seizures send a clear message: the TinCan Island Port Command will not be a weak link in the enforcement of import prohibitions, particularly when it concerns dangerous items capable of threatening the peace and security of our nation.

“Those who see our ports as an easy route for bringing prohibited and dangerous items into Nigeria should understand that they will not find a willing partner in the Nigeria Customs Service.”