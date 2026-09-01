Musa, Ojo Reassure Nigerians in Angola as FG Vows to Revive Economy, Security

• Troops kill over 324 terrorists, apprehend 373 in one month, rescue 21 victims in Kogi

• Police dismantle criminal hideouts, as bandits kill APC chieftain in Kano

Michael Olugbode, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The federal government has assured Nigerians in Angola that efforts to tackle insecurity and revive the economy were yielding results.

Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, pledge stronger measures to secure the country’s borders and defeat emerging threats.

Musa gave the assurance during an engagement with members of the Nigerian community in Luanda, Angola, on the side-lines of the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

The meeting was coordinated by Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, while Nigeria’s delegation to the AU summit was led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu.

Musa acknowledged the security challenges facing Nigeria, linking some of them to instability in the Sahel and spill-over of threats across national borders.

He said the federal government was taking comprehensive steps to strengthen border security and prevent incursions, while increasing the manpower, equipment, and operational capacity of the armed forces and other security agencies.

The defence minister assured Nigerians in Angola that the Tinubu administration remained determined to defeat terrorism and other security threats confronting Nigeria.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, declared that Nigeria’s economy was recovering, assuring Nigerians in the diaspora that the country is on a growth trajectory.

“Nigeria is growing, the economy is growing and Nigeria is on the path of full recovery,” Tunji-Ojo said.

The minister also responded to a major request from the Nigerian community for improved consular services, particularly the establishment of a Nigerian passport production centre in Angola.

He promised to look into the request, which the community said would ease the difficulties associated with obtaining and renewing Nigerian passports in the country.

Dabiri-Erewa, who coordinated the engagement, commended Nigerians in Angola for their contributions to Nigeria’s development and for projecting a positive image of the country abroad.

She assured them that the federal government valued the contributions, concerns and welfare of Nigerians in the diaspora, stressing that their voices are important in shaping policies affecting them.

Speaking for the Nigerian community, Secretary of the Nigeria Community Association in Angola, Nnaemeka Francis Obi, commended the government delegation for the engagement, but listed several challenges facing Nigerians in the country.

Apart from the establishment of a Nigerian passport office, Obi called for improved healthcare support for Nigerians in Angola and the introduction of direct flights between Nigeria and Angola operated by a Nigerian airline.

Troops Kill Over 324 Terrorists, Apprehend 373 in One Month

The Nigerian military said over 324 terrorists and criminals were killed, while 373 were apprehended in August.

Troops also rescued 10 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and 21 others during an operation on August 31.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, made the revelation during a press conference at Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja on Monday.

Onoja also revealed that 610 kidnap victims were rescued within the period under review.

He stated, “Additionally, 201 insurgents surrendered to troops, while 88 arms and 2,077 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

“Similarly, the overall successes recorded in the fight against crude oil theft have continued to frustrate the activities of economic saboteurs. This has resulted in the recovery of 686,800 litres of stolen crude oil products and the destruction of 21 illegal refining sites.

“On the whole, the AFN has significantly degraded the capabilities of criminals and terrorists across the nation.”

He explained that the number of bandits and criminals killed or neutralised declined by 20.9 per cent in July but rose sharply by 217.6 per cent in August, while arrests fell by 29 per cent in July before increasing by 8.1 per cent in August.

Onoja stated, “Civilians rescued similarly declined by 27.5 per cent in July but increased substantially by 55.2 per cent in August.

“In contrast, surrendered terrorists recorded a consistent and remarkable increase, rising from 11 in June to 57 in July and 201 in August, indicating growing pressure on hostile elements and a possible willingness to abandon terrorism.

“Arms and ammunition recoveries declined considerably in July but rebounded in August, while crude oil recovery fell by 18.8 per cent in July before surging by 174.2 per cent in August.

“Overall, the August figures demonstrate a marked improvement in operational effectiveness, reflecting intensified kinetic and non-kinetic operations, enhanced intelligence and inter-agency cooperation, increased pressure on criminal and terrorist networks, and strengthened efforts to protect civilians and critical national assets.”

Speaking on the rescue of the corps members, Onoja said, “Ten National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted by suspected kidnappers have been rescued from Egume Forest in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“The operation was still ongoing, with security forces working to rescue the remaining victims and arrest the suspects.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm and vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious movement or information that could help rescue the remaining victims and arrest the perpetrators.”

Army Troops in Joint Operation Rescue 21 Kidnap Victims in Kogi

Troops of 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in a coordinated joint operation with the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, local hunters, and vigilante groups, rescued 21 kidnap victims in Kogi State. This was revealed in a press statement by Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, yesterday in Lokoja.

The operation was conducted on August 31 in the Egume and Ochaja forest areas of Dekina Local Government Area.

The operation followed reports of a mass abduction of road users along the Alloma–Ejule–Itobe road axis.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops, alongside other security agencies, local hunters, and vigilantes, mobilised from Headquarters 21 Battalion and conducted a coordinated search of the adjoining forests.

During the operation, the joint team successfully rescued all 21 kidnapped victims, comprising eight males and 13 females, from the Egume and Ochaja forest areas.

One of the male victims sustained a gunshot wound and was promptly evacuated to a medical facility for treatment.

The rescued victims were currently in the custody of the troops, while necessary arrangements were being made to hand them over to the appropriate authorities.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, commended the troops, personnel of other security agencies, local hunters, and vigilantes for their courage, cooperation, and commitment, which led to the successful rescue of the victims.

Police Dismantle Criminal Hideouts as Bandits Kill APC Chieftain, Buba, in Kano

Kano State Police Command dismantled several criminal hideouts and arrested 244 suspects in August 2026.

But gunmen suspected to be bandits killed the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rantan Ward, Bebeji Local Government Area, Alhaji Garba Buba, and one other resident. Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Ibrahim Bakori, disclosed this during a press briefing at Police Headquarters, Bompai, Kano, where he gave an update on the security situation in the state.

Bakori said the command’s intelligence-led operations, 24-hour patrols, targeted raids, and community engagement had led to a “drastic reduction in major crimes” across the state.

Bakori stated, “All these engagements are being carried out under the directive and guidance of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, whose strategic policing vision has greatly strengthened our operational capacity and capabilities.”

He said 117 suspected thugs were arrested during coordinated operations in flashpoints across Kano metropolis in August. He added that dangerous weapons and large quantities of illicit drugs were recovered.

“As a result of these sustained operations, we have recorded sustained peace in hitherto volatile areas including Dala, Kofar Nassarawa, Sheka, Dorayi, Rimin Kebbe, and Hotoro,” Bakori said.

He stated that operations were ongoing to dismantle remnants of those engaged in thuggery activities in Bachirawa, Gobirawa, and Tudun Fulani.

Bakori said, “Last night, Sunday, suspected kidnappers attacked our town, Rantan. During the attack, they shot Alhaji Garba Buba, the APC chairman of Rantan Ward, who later died in hospital from the injuries sustained.

“They also shot Alhaji Sa’adu and killed another person, Sulaiman Zunduma.”

Confirming the death, a family member, Hafsat Garba Rantan, said, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. Gunmen have killed my paternal uncle.”