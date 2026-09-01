US Embassy: Selected Visa Classes Still Processed in Abuja

• Says foreign media, diplomats, official travellers covered

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The United States Embassy in Abuja has clarified that the recent overhaul of routine visa services in Nigeria has not shut the door on all visa processing in the Federal Capital, confirming that applications for foreign media representatives, diplomats and other official travellers remain covered under separate arrangements.

The new arrangement, which took effect on August 1, 2026, moved routine visa processing away from Abuja as part of a wider United States effort to strengthen security screening, improve efficiency and align overseas consular operations with its national interests.

However, the United States Mission in Nigeria stressed that the Abuja Embassy remains operational and that the realignment does not amount to the closure of the diplomatic mission.

Under the clarification, the Abuja Embassy said it will continue processing A, G and C visa categories, covering diplomatic and official travel.

The distinction is important because the I visa is specifically designed for representatives of the foreign media, including journalists and other members of the foreign press who require entry to the United States for professional assignments.

The development means that applicants should not interpret the suspension of routine visa services in Abuja as a blanket termination of consular activities at the embassy. Instead, the United States has separated routine visa processing from categories considered essential to diplomatic, official and other specialised international engagements.

The US government’s decision has affected a number of American diplomatic posts across Africa, with routine applicants redirected to designated regional visa hubs. Nigeria’s designated regional hub is Lagos, meaning applicants for routine visa services may have to make arrangements to process their applications there rather than at the Abuja Embassy.

The United States government said the realignment was designed to strengthen national security, improve the consistency of screening and adjudication, and make more efficient use of consular resources.

For Nigerian media practitioners, however, the continued availability of the I-visa category is particularly noteworthy. The I visa is the principal non-immigrant visa category for foreign journalists, members of the foreign press and certain media professionals travelling to the United States for work-related purposes.

The development comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of visa applicants, with the US administration introducing broader screening and vetting measures across several visa categories. Foreign media representatives have also faced increased scrutiny under recent US immigration policy changes.

A separate US regulation scheduled to take effect in September will also introduce fixed periods of admission for foreign media representatives entering the United States on I visas, replacing the previous duration-of-status arrangement. Under the new rule, I-visa holders will generally be admitted for up to 240 days, subject to the applicable rules and extensions.

The clarification is expected to correct a growing misconception that the United States Embassy in Abuja had ceased visa operations altogether.

Applicants who believe they qualify for A, G or C visas have been advised to first contact their protocol offices, which ordinarily handle visa-related matters for diplomatic and official travellers.

For ordinary applicants, the relocation of routine processing to regional hubs represents a major change in how Nigerians seeking US visas will navigate the application process.

The development also places greater emphasis on applicants determining the correct visa category before commencing the process, as the destination for processing may depend on the nature and purpose of travel.

The US government has said the realignment affects several African locations, including Abuja, while the affected missions continue to perform their broader diplomatic functions.